2021 Chrysler Pacifica

The Chrysler Pacifica minivan is determined to stay relevant. No small task.

There was a time, of course -- the final years of the last century -- when roughly 20 minivans were available to car buyers, and you couldn't go to a kids' soccer game, a PTA meeting or the grocery store without seeing 412 of 'em on the parking lot.

But that was then, this is now. Today it's all about crossover SUVs, with scarcely a half dozen new minivans even available.

So, how does a minivan stay relevant?

Well, Pacifica -- far and away the most popular of this dwindling breed -- provides mass appeal by offering two versions: a standard model, powered by a 287-hp V-6 managed by a nine-speed automatic; and a hybrid, which boasts 260 total-system horsepower by blending a V-6, a lithium-ion battery pack and two electric motors, all managed by a CVT automatic.

But wait! Each of those also offers what amounts to two versions of itself:

The V-6 can be had with all-weather-tackling all-wheel drive or, if the buyer prefers, standard front-wheel drive; the front-drive-only hybrid is a plug-in, meaning it can function like an electric vehicle, traveling about 30 miles on pure electric power when starting with a full charge, or, being a gas/electric hybrid, it also can run all day on gasoline, just like any other hybrid.

There's a lot of versatility on offer here.

We sampled one version of each model, spending a week with an AWD V-6 Pacifica and seven more days with a plug-in hybrid operating in hybrid mode. In the course of those weeks we found much these siblings share, and some things they don't.