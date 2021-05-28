 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
0 comments

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Offered in V-6 and gas/electric hybrid models, it's a 21st-century minivan

The new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica (shown here in the Pinnacle™ model) will offer America’s most capable minivan with all-wheel-drive and the most standard safety features in the industry.

Offered with either a 287-hp V-6 or a 260-hp hybrid system, every 2021 Chrysler Pacifica gets a new exterior look.

The Chrysler Pacifica minivan is determined to stay relevant. No small task.

There was a time, of course -- the final years of the last century -- when roughly 20 minivans were available to car buyers, and you couldn't go to a kids' soccer game, a PTA meeting or the grocery store without seeing 412 of 'em on the parking lot.

But that was then, this is now. Today it's all about crossover SUVs, with scarcely a half dozen new minivans even available.

So, how does a minivan stay relevant?

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle features the most luxurious interior in its class and remains the first and only hybrid in the segment, achieving more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe), an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles.

Well, Pacifica -- far and away the most popular of this dwindling breed -- provides mass appeal by offering two versions: a standard model, powered by a 287-hp V-6 managed by a nine-speed automatic; and a hybrid, which boasts 260 total-system horsepower by blending a V-6, a lithium-ion battery pack and two electric motors, all managed by a CVT automatic.

But wait! Each of those also offers what amounts to two versions of itself:

The V-6 can be had with all-weather-tackling all-wheel drive or, if the buyer prefers, standard front-wheel drive; the front-drive-only hybrid is a plug-in, meaning it can function like an electric vehicle, traveling about 30 miles on pure electric power when starting with a full charge, or, being a gas/electric hybrid, it also can run all day on gasoline, just like any other hybrid.

There's a lot of versatility on offer here.

We sampled one version of each model, spending a week with an AWD V-6 Pacifica and seven more days with a plug-in hybrid operating in hybrid mode. In the course of those weeks we found much these siblings share, and some things they don't.

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica lineup is highlighted by a new LED taillamp that communicates a more upscale lit appearance and transforms the visual feel by running the entire width of the rear end.

Shared attributes include family-friendly minivan features like three rows of seats, a third row that folds into the floor, and such available perks as Uconnect Theater -- a kid-favorite video/gaming rear-seat entertainment system designed to keep the crumb-crunchers occupied.

Also bestowed on each is Pacifica's 2021 facelift, comprised of a new, SUV-ish, ovoid grille, updated exterior lighting and redrawn liftgate. (In a strictly subjective observation, we prefer the rakish grin of the previous Pacifica's grille, a look still available on the Chrysler Voyager, which really is simply an entry-level Pacifica.)

Not shared among 2021 Pacificas are the aforementioned four-corner traction option, real-world fuel economy numbers and the magic of Stow 'n Go seating, which is exclusive to the V-6. That remarkable seating system allows not only the third row, but, also, the middle row seats to fold into the floor for a flat load floor from tailgate to front seats. Alas, the hybrid's drive battery lives under its floor, meaning that a flat hybrid load floor from tailgate-to-front seats is attainable only by physically dragging the middle row out of the van, like the old days.

The new top-of-the-line 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle model features a new integrated Ultra console that seamlessly blends into the instrument panel. The Pinnacle Ultra console offers 13.65 liters of overall storage, an increase of 4.55 liters, one-third more than the current model. Covered storage is 12.1 liters, also a one-third increase over the current model. Total storage on the Pinnacle model is a best-in-class 227.6 liters — enough room to haul 60 gallons of milk.

But the hybrid-drive battery has its own charms, enabling quite thrifty motoring. The umbilical-cord-equipped Pacifica, on a full charge, can drive up to 32 miles on pure electric power, says the EPA. Meanwhile, in gas-burning hybrid-drive mode, it'll return, according to the EPA, 30 mpg combined city/hwy. We almost got there, realizing in our hybrid 29 mpg in 140 miles of mixed city/hwy hybrid-mode driving. Our AWD Pacifica V-6 returned 21 mpg in 180 miles of mixed driving -- 1 mpg better than the EPA expected.

Both V-6 and hybrid Pacificas are available in trims of Touring, Touring L, Limited and Pinnacle. Our V-6 was a Pinnacle, plush enough to make a rock star blush, and our hybrid was a Limited -- very nicely turned out with pretty much power everything. And, of course, the infotainment stuff is typical of Chrysler group -- easy to use and navigate with the 10.1-inch touch screen we had in both our Pacifica models.

On the road, both models are civilized. The V-6 greets 60 mph in the mid-7's, the hybrid in the low 8's.

A minivan may not be at the top of your list of dream cars, but if a family hauler is what's called for, it's tough to do better than this 2021 Pacifica -- in either guise.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid

VEHICLE TYPE: 7- or 8-passenger, FWD or AWD minivan (V-6 available with FWD or AWD, plug-in hybrid with FWD only)

BASE PRICE: V-6 FWD: $36,540; V-6 AWD: $39,535; Hybrid: $41,490

PRICE AS DRIVEN: V-6: $54,885 (a Pinnacle AWD with no additional options); Hybrid: $49,835 (a Limited with $2,495 Uconnect Family Theater rear-seats entertainment)

ENGINE: V-6: 3.6-liter V-6; Hybrid: 3.6-liter V-6 with lithium-ion battery pack and two electric motors, one 63 kW, one 85 kW

HORSEPOWER: V-6: 287 hp; Hybrid (total system): 260 hp

TORQUE: V-6: 262 lb.-ft.; Hybrid: N/A

RECOMMENDED FUEL: V-6/Hybrid: Regular

TRANSMISSION: V-6: Nine-speed automatic; Hybrid: CVT automatic with dual-motor EV drive capability

EPA MPG: V-6 FWD: 19 city/28 hwy/22 combined; V-6 AWD: 17/25/20; Hybrid: 32-mile range in electric-only EV mode, 30 mpg combined in gas/electric hybrid mode

CARGO (behind 3rd/2nd/1st rows): V-6/Hybrid: 32.3 cu. ft./87.5 cu. ft./140 cu. ft.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2021 Buick Envision
BrandAveStudios

2021 Buick Envision

The 2021 Buick Envision is evenhanded in its philosophy. It figures, if you give something up, you ought to get something in return.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports