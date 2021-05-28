2021 Chrysler Pacifica

The Chrysler Pacifica minivan is determined to stay relevant. No small task.
There was a time, of course -- the final years of the last century -- when roughly 20 minivans were available to car buyers, and you couldn't go to a kids' soccer game, a PTA meeting or the grocery store without seeing 412 of 'em on the parking lot.
But that was then, this is now. Today it's all about crossover SUVs, with scarcely a half dozen new minivans even available.
So, how does a minivan stay relevant?
Well, Pacifica -- far and away the most popular of this dwindling breed -- provides mass appeal by offering two versions: a standard model, powered by a 287-hp V-6 managed by a nine-speed automatic; and a hybrid, which boasts 260 total-system horsepower by blending a V-6, a lithium-ion battery pack and two electric motors, all managed by a CVT automatic.
But wait! Each of those also offers what amounts to two versions of itself:
The V-6 can be had with all-weather-tackling all-wheel drive or, if the buyer prefers, standard front-wheel drive; the front-drive-only hybrid is a plug-in, meaning it can function like an electric vehicle, traveling about 30 miles on pure electric power when starting with a full charge, or, being a gas/electric hybrid, it also can run all day on gasoline, just like any other hybrid.
There's a lot of versatility on offer here.
We sampled one version of each model, spending a week with an AWD V-6 Pacifica and seven more days with a plug-in hybrid operating in hybrid mode. In the course of those weeks we found much these siblings share, and some things they don't.
Shared attributes include family-friendly minivan features like three rows of seats, a third row that folds into the floor, and such available perks as Uconnect Theater -- a kid-favorite video/gaming rear-seat entertainment system designed to keep the crumb-crunchers occupied.
Also bestowed on each is Pacifica's 2021 facelift, comprised of a new, SUV-ish, ovoid grille, updated exterior lighting and redrawn liftgate. (In a strictly subjective observation, we prefer the rakish grin of the previous Pacifica's grille, a look still available on the Chrysler Voyager, which really is simply an entry-level Pacifica.)
Not shared among 2021 Pacificas are the aforementioned four-corner traction option, real-world fuel economy numbers and the magic of Stow 'n Go seating, which is exclusive to the V-6. That remarkable seating system allows not only the third row, but, also, the middle row seats to fold into the floor for a flat load floor from tailgate to front seats. Alas, the hybrid's drive battery lives under its floor, meaning that a flat hybrid load floor from tailgate-to-front seats is attainable only by physically dragging the middle row out of the van, like the old days.
But the hybrid-drive battery has its own charms, enabling quite thrifty motoring. The umbilical-cord-equipped Pacifica, on a full charge, can drive up to 32 miles on pure electric power, says the EPA. Meanwhile, in gas-burning hybrid-drive mode, it'll return, according to the EPA, 30 mpg combined city/hwy. We almost got there, realizing in our hybrid 29 mpg in 140 miles of mixed city/hwy hybrid-mode driving. Our AWD Pacifica V-6 returned 21 mpg in 180 miles of mixed driving -- 1 mpg better than the EPA expected.
Both V-6 and hybrid Pacificas are available in trims of Touring, Touring L, Limited and Pinnacle. Our V-6 was a Pinnacle, plush enough to make a rock star blush, and our hybrid was a Limited -- very nicely turned out with pretty much power everything. And, of course, the infotainment stuff is typical of Chrysler group -- easy to use and navigate with the 10.1-inch touch screen we had in both our Pacifica models.
On the road, both models are civilized. The V-6 greets 60 mph in the mid-7's, the hybrid in the low 8's.
A minivan may not be at the top of your list of dream cars, but if a family hauler is what's called for, it's tough to do better than this 2021 Pacifica -- in either guise.