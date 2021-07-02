2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

This quintessential American muscle machine made its power point promptly.

It happened as I drove up the I-44 on-ramp in our tire-smoking, 797-hp, Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye. As I did so, I realized the car lacked radar-enabled, track-the-car-ahead-of-you Adaptive Cruise Control -- something one might expect in a car that rang the register at more than 85 grand.

Our Redeye had only standard cruise.

As I quickly ramped up to highway speed -- and "quickly" is the only way you can do anything in this hellion of a sedan -- I mentioned the seeming oversight to the wife, who was riding shotgun. She shrugged and said, "Maybe this car figures there will never be a car ahead of you to track."

Point well taken.

Simply stated, the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, with 797 hp and 707 lb.-ft. of torque, is the fastest, most powerful regular-production sedan on the planet -- even more powerful, thanks to a bigger supercharger and some other mods, than the previous champ: the non-Redeye Charger Hellcat, with its 717 hp and 650 lb.-ft. of torque. (Adaptive Cruise Control, included in Charger's optional Technology Group, is not available on Redeye, I'm told, because some Tech Group features may negatively impact this supercar's engine cooling.)