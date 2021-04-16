In a fanciful moment, one might imagine the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat being the happy result of Dodge engineers looking for something to do.

After all, Dodge no longer has a minivan to worry about. In the wake of Grand Caravan's euthanasia, minivans produced by the new Stellantis corporation (nee, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; nee, DaimlerChrysler; nee, Chrysler Corp.) are now the exclusive purview of the company's Chrysler brand. Also, Dodge no longer makes a pickup. With Ram becoming its own brand more than a decade ago, the "Dodge" Ram is just a memory.

So, one could imagine two Dodge engineers pondering ways to keep idle hands busy when, over lunch in the corporate cafe, one turns to her colleague and says: "Hey, I've got an idea: let's drop a supercharged, 710-hp V-8 into our three-row family SUV." To which he replies: "Hey, that'll make it the most powerful SUV in history! I like it. Oh, and let's have this family hauler hit 60 mph in three-and-a-half seconds. That'll ensure the kids are never late for soccer practice!" To which she replies. "Let's!"

And so they did. And so it does.

Loosely based on the regular Durango, Hellcat retains most of its source material's available family-friendly attributes: loads of room, three rows of seats, hefty towing talent, 85 cu. ft. of seats-folded cargo space.

But Hellcat figures the family may be in a real hurry. So it skips other available Durango powerplants -- 3.6-liter V-6, 5.7-liter V-8, 6.4-liter V-8 -- in favor of a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 that makes 710 hp and a pavement liquefying 645 lb.-ft. of torque. With standard all-wheel drive, Hellcat sends its netherworld fury to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic.