2021 Ford Bronco and 2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Ford has Jeep in its crosshairs: Bronco targets Wrangler, Bronco Sport eyes Renegade

The all-new Bronco Sport Badlands edition wearing Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat exterior paint.

The all-new Bronco Sport Badlands edition wearing Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat exterior paint. Photo provided by Ford

Ford has resurrected its storied Bronco nameplate in two versions -- Bronco and Bronco Sport. Or, as we like to think of them, “Original Recipe” and “Bronco Lite.” Here’s a look at each.

2021 FORD BRONCO

This is the “Original Recipe” version. Like the 1966-77 first-generation Bronco, the 2021 is an off-road tough, truck-based, 4WD SUV. When it arrives in showrooms, it will be offered in two- and -- in a first for Bronco -- four-door versions.

Photo provided by Ford

Bronco two-door, left, with top and doors removed, and the Bronco four-door with removable top and doors in place. Photo provided by Ford

Clearly targeting the Jeep Wrangler, Bronco, in both versions, will boast body-on-frame construction, a solid rear axle and removable top and doors.

Trim levels include the base model, an owner-customizable, no-frills SUV; Big Bend, with some creature comforts; Black Diamond, which adds skid plates, rock rails and locking rear differential; Outer Banks, the toniest trim; Badlands, a roughneck challenger to Wrangler Rubicon; and Wildtrak, Bronco’s uber trail-tamer. Wildtrak gets as standard equipment a “Sasquatch” package, optional on other trims, that includes 35-inch tires, a 4.70 final-drive ratio, V-6, locking front and rear differentials, additional ground clearance, Bilstein dampers, bead-lock capable wheels and three inches of extra track width.

Look for the 2021 Bronco next spring, though Ford now is taking pre-orders online. A limited-run First Edition also is offered.

2021 FORD BRONCO SPORT

This is the one we think of as “Bronco Lite.” It’s a car-based, unibody, compact four-door crossover SUV that’s more in tune with the modern mass-market SUV buyer than is the standard truck-based Bronco. Although it is likely to be cross-shopped with the Jeep Compass, we think its boxy styling makes it more of a direct challenger to the Jeep Renegade.

Versions of the all-new, 2021 Ford Bronco include, from left, the car-based Bronco Sport and the truck-based two-door Bronco and four-door Bronco.

Versions of the all-new, 2021 Ford Bronco include, from left, the car-based Bronco Sport and the truck-based two-door Bronco and four-door Bronco. Photo provided by Ford

Sharing its powertrains with the Ford Escape, Bronco Sport boasts all-wheel drive as standard issue in all trim levels, which include base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, First Edition and Badlands. Those last two -- the only Bronco Sports that boast this crossover’s more powerful, 2.0-liter turbo four (others get a turbo I-3) -- are analogous to Compass’s and Renegade’s off-road rugged Trailhawk versions. While all Bronco Sports boast drive modes of Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand, First Edition and Badlands add choices of Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl.

Look for the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport to arrive in showrooms late this year, although Ford is now taking pre-orders online.

Preliminary Specifications

2021 FORD BRONCO

BASE PRICE: 2-dr: $29,995; 4-dr: $34,695

ENGINES: Standard: 2.3L turbocharged I-4; optional: 2.7L twin-turbocharged V-6

HORSEPOWER: I-4: 270 hp; V-6: 310 hp

TORQUE: I-4: 310 lb.-ft.; V-6: 400 lb.-ft.

TRANSMISSION: Standard: 7-speed manual (I-4 only); optional: 10-speed auto (I-4, V-6)

WHEELBASE: 2-dr: 100.4 in.; 4-dr: 116.1 in.

LENGTH: 2-dr: 173.7 in.; 4-dr: 189.4 in.

SUSPENSION: Front: indy; rear: solid axle

TOWING MAX.: I-4/V-6: 3,500 lbs.

2021 FORD BRONCO SPORT

BASE PRICE: $28,155

ENGINES: Standard: 1.5L turbocharged I-3; optional: 2.0L turbocharged I-4

HORSEPOWER: I-3: 181 hp; I-4: 245 hp

TORQUE: I-3: 190 lb.-ft.; V-4: 275 lb.-ft.

TRANSMISSION: Eight-speed automatic

WHEELBASE: 105.1 inches

LENGTH: 172.7 inches

SUSPENSION: Fully independent

TOWING MAX.: I-3: 2,000 lbs.; I-4: 2,200 lbs.

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

