2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Ford has resurrected its storied Bronco SUV in two versions -- Bronco and Bronco Sport. Or, as we like to think of them, "Original Recipe" and "Bronco Lite."

"Original Recipe" is Bronco, a tough, truck-based, body-on-frame, 4WD SUV, just like its rugged ancestors. It's set to arrive this summer.

Available now, however, is "Bronco Lite," officially christened Bronco Sport. Sharing its basic platform with the all-wheel drive, unibody, Ford Escape compact crossover, the 2021 Sport can be had in four trims: base, Big Bend, Outer Banks and Badlands. (A fifth trim, the limited-run "First Edition," already is sold out.)

Badlands, the most rugged off-roader of the family, gets a 2.0-liter, 250-hp turbo four, while all other Sports are motivated by a 1.5-liter,181-hp I-3, also turbocharged.

All-wheel drive is standard on every Bronco Sport, as is an eight-speed automatic transmission.

We drove the toniest Sport, an Outer Banks enhanced with a snappy red metallic paint job, moonroof and an audio upgrade.

Although it shares Escape's foundation, Bronco Sport is tougher than its source material, both in attitude and in fact.

Among those facts are driver-selectable drive-modes -- dubbed "G.O.A.T" ("Goes Over Any Type terrain") -- that, in every Sport, include choices of Sand, Normal, Eco, Sport and Slippery. Badlands adds Mud and Rock Crawl modes, along with a one-inch suspension lift, for genuine trail talent.

On the road, our Bronco Sport Outer Banks provided a firm ride on its stylish 18-inch wheels, along with a raucous engine song -- characteristics that might put off those seeking the typical wagon-surrogate compact crossover, but might appeal to those who prize a tough-guy demeanor.