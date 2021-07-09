2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty

It seems the Ford F-250 Super Duty is a victim of its own success.

In our week with this workhorse, that irony was evident on a small scale when we stopped for a burger at a bar-and-grill in High Ridge, Mo. -- a place we often see a buddy who also frequents the joint.

Invariably, when we see this guy, he pops up from behind his burger and beer and interrogates me: "Hey, what're ya drivin'?" -- an inquiry reliably followed by him rushing out to the parking lot to see the vehicle in question.

But not this time:

Him (with an anticipatory grin): "Hey, what're ya drivin'?"

Me: "Ford F-250."

Him (slumping back down in his chair in comically theatrical disappointment): "Awww, man, this is Jefferson County. Everybody's got one of them!"

Well, not quite.

Everybody may have a Ford F-250, but not everybody has a crew-cab 4x4 in plush Platinum trim -- a pamper-palace truck that, paradoxically in our case, also featured Super Duty's bushwhacking Tremor off-road package.

Not everybody has one of them!

But we did.