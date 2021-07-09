2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty

It seems the Ford F-250 Super Duty is a victim of its own success.
In our week with this workhorse, that irony was evident on a small scale when we stopped for a burger at a bar-and-grill in High Ridge, Mo. -- a place we often see a buddy who also frequents the joint.
Invariably, when we see this guy, he pops up from behind his burger and beer and interrogates me: "Hey, what're ya drivin'?" -- an inquiry reliably followed by him rushing out to the parking lot to see the vehicle in question.
But not this time:
Him (with an anticipatory grin): "Hey, what're ya drivin'?"
Me: "Ford F-250."
Him (slumping back down in his chair in comically theatrical disappointment): "Awww, man, this is Jefferson County. Everybody's got one of them!"
Well, not quite.
Everybody may have a Ford F-250, but not everybody has a crew-cab 4x4 in plush Platinum trim -- a pamper-palace truck that, paradoxically in our case, also featured Super Duty's bushwhacking Tremor off-road package.
Not everybody has one of them!
But we did.
While the 2021 Ford F-250 is available in XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited trims, we were livin' large -- in more ways than one -- in our crew-cab 4x4 Platinum, which boasted not only a footprint big enough to be seen from space, but also a roomy crew-cab body, power heated-and-cooled front seats -- 10-way for the driver, eight for the passenger -- dual-zone climate control, an 8-inch Sync3 infotainment touch screen, 10-speaker B&O audiophile sound system, voice-command navigation, power sliding rear window, leather trim and a whole bunch more.
Livin' large!
Regarding motivation, two of Super Duty's three engines are available in Tremor trim: a 7.3-liter, 430-hp V-8, which makes 475 lb.-ft. of torque; and a 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V-8, which generates 450 hp and a tides-altering -- wait for it! -- 1,050 lb.-ft. of torque.
Either way, a 10-speed automatic manages the proceedings.
We drove a gas-V8 Supe 4x4. Despite the Platinum trim, it's a workhorse, not a commuter. We got 12 mpg in just over 100 miles, about 70 around town, 30 on the highway. (EPA does not rate HD pickups.)
For those who want to spend a generous part of that good life off the grid, our F-250 boasted Super Duty's $3,975 Tremor off-road package, which takes an already-rugged, massively sized pickup and equips it for lunar landscapes.
Included in the Tremor pack are a two-inch lift up front, a slight boost in back, and a front air dam that's 5 inches shorter than standard in order to improve approach angles and avoid those nose knocks in boulder approaches. Adding to the resume are a high-skirt ground clearance of nearly 11 inches, limited-slip front differential, locking rear differential, off-road-ready dampers, low-speed off-road cruise-control, and towering, 35-inch Goodyear Duratrac all-terrain meats hugging 18-inch wheels -- a feature that makes this tall truck even taller.
Those climbing into this elegant bad boy -- and we do mean "climbing"! -- will make good use of the assist handles at each door, even as they forgive the fully expected bouncy ride when the truck is unladen.
Of course, despite the Platinum's fancy linen, F-250 is first and foremost a truck, riding a beefy, fully boxed, high-strength steel frame while providing such gotta-have amenities as interior storage galore and climate and audio controls big enough to be operated with gloved hands, whether they be gloved for daily work or winter fun.
Skeptics might suggest that a truck nearly big enough to have its own ZIP code and riding a 160-inch wheelbase is an odd choice for tight 4WD trails -- a legitimate concern. But if trail space allows, the Ford F-250 Tremor will navigate lunar landscapes with aplomb, even as its Platinum trim makes roughing it not so rough.