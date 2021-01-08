2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

What you've heard is true. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is unlike any Mustang ever before: it has a roomy back seat.

Oh, wait, there are other differences, too. Unlike the four-seat, gas-powered Mustang two-door coupe we know and love, Mustang Mach-E is a five-passenger, four-door crossover SUV powered by electricity.

Huh? It's electric? It's an SUV? And it's a Mustang?!!

Toto, I've got a feeling we're not in Dearborn anymore.

But wait! Closely examined, Mach-E does show hints of the Mustang mystique. With its galloping-pony badging, muscular fenders and tri-section taillights, it somewhat captures the Mustang conceit.

It also boasts Mustang-like acceleration. Offered in Select, Premium, California Route 1 and GT trims (the First Edition version already is sold out), this shapely electric crossover, in its slowest iteration, will sprint from zero-to-60 in the mid-6's; the quickest -- the GT with the optional Performance Edition package -- will make the same trip in the mid 3's. Shocking.

Available with rear- or all-wheel drive and with standard- or extended-range drivetrains, every 2021 Mach-E is motivated by an electric motor (or two, if AWD) and a lithium-ion battery pack located under the floor between the axles for better vehicle balance and weight distribution.

In standard-range models, the battery is a 68-kWh affair; in extended-range models, that grows to an 88-kWh pack.

Regarding charging protocols, Ford offers an at-home Ford Connected Charging station that can add up to 32 miles of range each hour at a 240v outlet. Owners also can use what Ford calls "built-in charging solutions that route customers to nearby public charging stations, recommending where to charge on trips, and providing access to over 13,500 public charge stations in the FordPass charging network."