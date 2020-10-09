2021 Genesis G70 3.3T: The last of its generation, the 2021 edition exits with class

It’ll have a short shelf life, but it’s going out as an elitist.
With an abbreviated 2021 model year marking the last hurrah for the cur- rent Genesis G70 -- an all-new 2022 G is expected stateside in the first half of next year -- this compact luxury/sport sedan has decided to bow out in high-brow fashion. Its heretofore optional Elite Pkg. has been made standard for 2021, meaning every 2021 G70 boasts that package’s Parking Distance Assist, heated steering wheel, vented front seats, rain sensing wipers, low-beam assist and wireless charging pad.
Otherwise, the 2021 G70 will be familiar to fans.
Available with rear- or all-wheel drive, the base G70 is powered by an enthusiastic little 2.0-liter turbo four whose 252 hp and 260 lb.-ft. of torque can launch this guy to 60 mph in about 7 seconds.
We, however, spent a week with the upper-crust edition -- an all-wheel drive G70 3.3T whose standard eight-speed automatic managed a 3.3-liter V-6 turbo that makes 365 hp and 376 lb.-ft. of torque -- grunt fully onboard at a very accessible 1,300 rpm.
On the road, G70, which shares its basic platform with the Kia Stinger, offers five drive modes -- Smart, Eco, Comfort, Sport and Custom. The first allows the car to pick the appropriate chassis conduct, the last lets the driver tailor the car to taste.
We preferred the Sport mode, which allows the car to do the heavy lifting while we enjoyed a firmly controlled ride, razor-sharp handling, confidently athletic cornering, a quiet cabin in relaxed cruising mode and a snarly exhaust note under a heavy right foot.
We greeted 60 mph in a brisk 5 seconds -- on premium gas, of course.
In addition to the aforementioned standard Elite goodies, our G boasted two options packages: Prestige and Sport. So equipped, our car featured, among other things, a head-up display (which we found distracting and, consequently, disabled), surround-view monitor, quilted Nappa leather seats, heated rear seats, suede headliner, power trunk and 19-inch alloy wheels.
Exterior styling is handsome. With this car’s big, bold grille, multi-plane hood, long-hood/short-deck profile, coffee-can-sized tailpipes and winged Genesis badges, more than one observer compared it to a Bentley.
Regarding infotainment, the touch screen, which is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible, seemed a far reach, given the general coziness of the cabin, but lots of redundant hard buttons, knobs for radio volume and tuning, and three big-as-doorknobs controllers for climate made everything easy to navigate.
There’s no denying that the G70 is a hoot to drive -- a compact Korean that credibly challenges such European sport-sedan royalty as the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Really, the only debit here is the woefully snug back seat. Fans of compact luxury/performance sedans who only rarely need aft quarters will find it a real gem.
Finally, full disclosure: We drove a 2020 3.3T that had the Elite Pkg., meaning it’s identical to the 2021 model.
2022 Genesis G70
For those inclined to wait for the next one, here’s what we know at press time about the upcoming 2022 G70:
Styling is inspired by big brother G80. The base four-banger will grow to 2.5 liters while generating 290 hp. The six-speed manual that was compatible with the outgoing 2.0-liter four, alas, will be discontinued, meaning all G70s will boast an automatic.
The optional six-pack reportedly will grow to 3.5 liters and boast twin turbochargers.
A 10.3-inch infotainment screen will be standard and can brag of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.
The 2022 G70 is expected to arrive fairly early in calendar-year 2021.
