2021 Genesis G70 3.3T: The last of its generation, the 2021 edition exits with class

It’ll have a short shelf life, but it’s going out as an elitist.

With an abbreviated 2021 model year marking the last hurrah for the cur- rent Genesis G70 -- an all-new 2022 G is expected stateside in the first half of next year -- this compact luxury/sport sedan has decided to bow out in high-brow fashion. Its heretofore optional Elite Pkg. has been made standard for 2021, meaning every 2021 G70 boasts that package’s Parking Distance Assist, heated steering wheel, vented front seats, rain sensing wipers, low-beam assist and wireless charging pad.

Otherwise, the 2021 G70 will be familiar to fans.

Available with rear- or all-wheel drive, the base G70 is powered by an enthusiastic little 2.0-liter turbo four whose 252 hp and 260 lb.-ft. of torque can launch this guy to 60 mph in about 7 seconds.

We, however, spent a week with the upper-crust edition -- an all-wheel drive G70 3.3T whose standard eight-speed automatic managed a 3.3-liter V-6 turbo that makes 365 hp and 376 lb.-ft. of torque -- grunt fully onboard at a very accessible 1,300 rpm.

On the road, G70, which shares its basic platform with the Kia Stinger, offers five drive modes -- Smart, Eco, Comfort, Sport and Custom. The first allows the car to pick the appropriate chassis conduct, the last lets the driver tailor the car to taste.

We preferred the Sport mode, which allows the car to do the heavy lifting while we enjoyed a firmly controlled ride, razor-sharp handling, confidently athletic cornering, a quiet cabin in relaxed cruising mode and a snarly exhaust note under a heavy right foot.