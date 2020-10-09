 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
 
Brand Ave. Studios
more info

Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

2021 Genesis G70 3.3T: The last of its generation, the 2021 edition exits with class
0 comments

2021 Genesis G70 3.3T: The last of its generation, the 2021 edition exits with class

The only significant change for 2021 in the Genesis G70 is that its formerly optional Elite Pkg. is now standard.

The only significant change for 2021 in the Genesis G70 is that its formerly optional Elite Pkg. is now standard. Photo provided by Genesis

It’ll have a short shelf life, but it’s going out as an elitist.

With an abbreviated 2021 model year marking the last hurrah for the cur- rent Genesis G70 -- an all-new 2022 G is expected stateside in the first half of next year -- this compact luxury/sport sedan has decided to bow out in high-brow fashion. Its heretofore optional Elite Pkg. has been made standard for 2021, meaning every 2021 G70 boasts that package’s Parking Distance Assist, heated steering wheel, vented front seats, rain sensing wipers, low-beam assist and wireless charging pad.

Otherwise, the 2021 G70 will be familiar to fans.

Available with rear- or all-wheel drive, the base G70 is powered by an enthusiastic little 2.0-liter turbo four whose 252 hp and 260 lb.-ft. of torque can launch this guy to 60 mph in about 7 seconds.

We, however, spent a week with the upper-crust edition -- an all-wheel drive G70 3.3T whose standard eight-speed automatic managed a 3.3-liter V-6 turbo that makes 365 hp and 376 lb.-ft. of torque -- grunt fully onboard at a very accessible 1,300 rpm.

Photo provided by Genesis

Photo provided by Genesis

On the road, G70, which shares its basic platform with the Kia Stinger, offers five drive modes -- Smart, Eco, Comfort, Sport and Custom. The first allows the car to pick the appropriate chassis conduct, the last lets the driver tailor the car to taste.

We preferred the Sport mode, which allows the car to do the heavy lifting while we enjoyed a firmly controlled ride, razor-sharp handling, confidently athletic cornering, a quiet cabin in relaxed cruising mode and a snarly exhaust note under a heavy right foot.

We greeted 60 mph in a brisk 5 seconds -- on premium gas, of course.

In addition to the aforementioned standard Elite goodies, our G boasted two options packages: Prestige and Sport. So equipped, our car featured, among other things, a head-up display (which we found distracting and, consequently, disabled), surround-view monitor, quilted Nappa leather seats, heated rear seats, suede headliner, power trunk and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Exterior styling is handsome. With this car’s big, bold grille, multi-plane hood, long-hood/short-deck profile, coffee-can-sized tailpipes and winged Genesis badges, more than one observer compared it to a Bentley.

Photo provided by Genesis

Photo provided by Genesis

Regarding infotainment, the touch screen, which is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible, seemed a far reach, given the general coziness of the cabin, but lots of redundant hard buttons, knobs for radio volume and tuning, and three big-as-doorknobs controllers for climate made everything easy to navigate.

There’s no denying that the G70 is a hoot to drive -- a compact Korean that credibly challenges such European sport-sedan royalty as the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Really, the only debit here is the woefully snug back seat. Fans of compact luxury/performance sedans who only rarely need aft quarters will find it a real gem.

Finally, full disclosure: We drove a 2020 3.3T that had the Elite Pkg., meaning it’s identical to the 2021 model.

2022 Genesis G70

For those inclined to wait for the next one, here’s what we know at press time about the upcoming 2022 G70:

Styling is inspired by big brother G80. The base four-banger will grow to 2.5 liters while generating 290 hp. The six-speed manual that was compatible with the outgoing 2.0-liter four, alas, will be discontinued, meaning all G70s will boast an automatic.

The optional six-pack reportedly will grow to 3.5 liters and boast twin turbochargers.

A 10.3-inch infotainment screen will be standard and can brag of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

The 2022 G70 is expected to arrive fairly early in calendar-year 2021.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.

2021 GENESIS G70 3.3T

DRIVE FORMAT: Rear- or all-wheel drive

BASE PRICE: RWD: $47,225; AWD: $49,225

PRICE AS DRIVEN: $53,375; 3.3T AWD with $2,850 Prestige Pkg. (head-up display, surround-view monitor, quilted Nappa leather seats, heated rear seats, suede headliner, power trunk); $1,300 Sport Pkg. (electronically controlled suspension, 19-inch alloy wheels, more)

ENGINE: 3.3L turbocharged V-6

HORSEPOWER: 365 hp at 6000 rpm

TORQUE: 376 lb.-ft. at 1300 rpm

RECOMMENDED FUEL: Premium

TRANSMISSION: Eight-speed automatic

EPA MPG: RWD: 17 city/26 hwy/20 combined; AWD: 17/25/20

WHEELBASE: 111.6 inches

LENGTH: 184.5 inches

TRUNK: 10.5 cu. ft.

CURB WEIGHT: RWD: 3,774 lbs.; AWD: 3,887 lbs.

WHERE BUILT: Ulsan, Korea

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Maryville University announces tuition reduction
Sponsored

Maryville University announces tuition reduction

Content by Maryville University. Maryville University is proud to announce the next phase of our plan to expand affordability and access to a world-class education: a tuition reduction of 5% for our traditional undergraduate on-campus student population beginning this school year, Fall 2020.

Central Methodist University enrollment continues to climb
Sponsored

Central Methodist University enrollment continues to climb

Content by Central Methodist University. Central Methodist University in mid-Missouri is celebrating record enrollment for the third consecutive year. University officials say that preliminary reports show that four CMU enrollment records have been shattered this fall – total enrollment, freshman class size, residential population and new students.

Choose the University of Missouri–St. Louis and join a vibrant, diverse community
Sponsored

Choose the University of Missouri–St. Louis and join a vibrant, diverse community

Content by University of Missouri–St. Louis. As the only public research university located in Missouri’s most populous and economically important region, the University of Missouri–St. Louis proudly brings affordable, high-quality education to one of the most diverse student bodies in the state. No university is better connected to the surrounding region than UMSL, where 73 percent of graduates stay to live and work.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports