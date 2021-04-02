2021 Genesis G80

It's no secret that four-door sedans don't get much love these days. The world is mad for crossover SUVs.

Sales of passenger cars last year were down significantly: down 38 percent for large and subcompact cars, and down 29 and 22 percent, respectively, for compacts and midsizers. And it can't all be blamed on market contraction due to Covid. Overall, the U.S. auto market in 2020 was down just 14 percent.

With such numbers, it's no surprise some manufacturers are scaling back sedan offerings. Heck, Ford and Lincoln don't even offer a four-door sedan in 2021.

So it's notable that Genesis, Hyundai's new luxury marque, offers not one, but three luxury sedans: G70, G80 and G90. Small, medium and large. And, for now, they share their showroom with just one Genesis-badged 2021 SUV, the GV80. (An all-new GV70 SUV, which probably will be a 2022 model, arrives later in calendar-year 2021.)

Among the sedans, this second-generation G80 is all-new for 2021 -- a bold statement that Genesis is not walking away from the sedan segment anytime soon.

Based on a new platform shared with the equally new GV80 SUV, the 2021 G80 sedan can be had in two models distinguishable mainly by their engines.

The 2.5T is powered by a 300-hp turbocharged four-cylinder. The 3.5T is motivated by a 370-hp, twin-turbo V-6. Both are rear-drivers, both offer all-wheel drive as an option, and both are managed by an eight-speed automatic transmission controlled by a console-mounted knob.

We drove an all-wheel drive 3.5T wrapped in G80's opulent Prestige trim.