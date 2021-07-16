 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.
2021 Genesis GV80
0 comments

2021 Genesis GV80

The styling may be polarizing, but this luxury ute sure looks glad to see you

genesis2021gv80a0718.jpg

Available as the 2.5T or 3.5T, GV80 can be had with a 300-hp turbo four or a 375-hp twin-turbo V-6.

The GV80 is the first-ever SUV from Genesis, but, even so, some onlookers wondered why it had to look so doggone deliriously happy about it.

Showing a beaming smile that makes this luxury people-hauler appear overjoyed at its maiden-voyage mission, GV80's giddy grin polarized observers. More than half of the onlookers we encountered thought the styling was way over-the-top, while a significant minority thought it was fabulous.

I was in the minority.

Genesis Photo: James Lipman

But there's more to this guy's wardrobe than euphoria. In addition to that massive chrome smile, GV80 shows tapering side-glass for an athletic profile and a techy, parallel-line theme that's evident in the headlights, the profile's chrome-trim/side-marker lights, and the taillights.

I thought it was gorgeous -- but also more than just a pretty face. GV80 also is handy, spacious, luxurious and capable.

For 2021, GV80 is available in two basic models -- 2.5T and 3.5T. The former offers five-passenger seating and rear- or all-wheel drive, all motivated by a 300-hp,  turbocharged I-4 that lays down 311 lb.-ft. of torque through an eight-speed automatic.

The 3.5T, whose twin-turbo V-6 ups the ante to 375 hp and 391 lb.-ft. of grunt, gets all-wheel drive standard. In 3.5T, that four-corner traction that can motivate the buyer's choice of two-row, five-passenger or three-row seven-passenger models.

genesis2021gv80b0718.jpg

Available GV80 trims are Base, Advanced and Prestige, although the 3.5T also offers an Advance+ raiment.

We drove a 2021 Genesis GV80 2.5T Prestige with all-wheel drive and, honestly, just loved it.

Having already commented on styling, we also were smitten by this ute's cabin room, interior comfort, cutting-edge infotainment interface and on-road demeanor, although the last three come with a caveat.

Room is impeccable up front and in back, even under the Panoramic Sunroof our Prestige provided as standard equipment.

Comfort was remarkable, although it was enhanced significantly by our Prestige's 16-way power driver's seat, which included power-adjustable thigh and side-bolster supports. That feature is unavailable on the base trim of either model, nor on 2.5T's Advanced raiment. In back, seats are rake adjustable and split 40/20/40 for lots of cargo-loading options.

Infotainment is a mixed bag, with the good stuff outnumbering the more complex.

genesis2021gv80c0718.jpg

The system boasts a very wide and very clear 14.5-inch touch screen that, alas, is too far away for easy use of the touch function. Happily, thumb rollers and toggle switches on the steering wheel are handy, as are the roller barrels for radio tuning and volume on the floor console. The shallow, bowl-like finger-slide pad/turn-wheel on the console is less user-friendly but useful once you get the hang of it.

On the road, our 2.5T Prestige provided drive modes of Custom, Sport, Comfort, Eco and Snow, all while delivering a marvelously quiet and comfortable ride on civil pavement. The big guy feels poised and well-balanced. However, the low-profile, all-season Michelins with which our Prestige was shod, hugging as they did very handsome 22-inch wheels, telegraphed to the cabin each encounter with a pavement imperfection or highway tar strip.

Power from the 300-hp turbo four is excellent while GV80's marvelous eight-speed automatic shifted seamlessly. We greeted 60 mph in a blink over 6 seconds -- with just four cylinders hauling more than two tons of vehicle! At the same time, we realized a thrifty (by luxury SUV standards) 21 mpg in 120 miles of mixed city/hwy motoring.

Finally, this thing is something of a bargain. Starting at under 50 grand, our loaded Prestige AWD went out the door at $64,945.

You could easily spend more in this segment and get less.

The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

2021 Genesis GV80

VEHICLE TYPE: Four-door, five- or seven-passenger, rear- or all-wheel drive, midsize luxury SUV

BASE PRICE: 2.5T RWD: $49,945; 2.5T AWD: $55,695; 3.5T AWD: $60,195

PRICE AS DRIVEN: $64,945; 2.5T AWD with $4,350 Advanced Pkg. (leather, Lexicon 21-speaker audio, surround-view monitor, Remote Smart Parking Assist, more); $4,400 Prestige Pkg. (22-inch wheels, electronically controlled suspension, head-up display, heated second row seats, more); $500 exterior paint upgrade

ENGINES: 2.5T: 2.5-liter turbocharged I-4; 3.5T: 3.5-liter twin turbocharged V-6

HORSEPOWER: I-4: 300 hp; V-6: 375 hp

TORQUE: I-4: 311 lb.-ft.; V-6: 391 lb.-ft,

RECOMMENDED FUEL : I-4/V-6: premium

TRANSMISSION: Eight-speed automatic

EPA MPG: I-4 RWD: 21 city/25 hwy/23 combined; I-4 AWD: 21/25/22; V-6 AWD: 18/23/20

WHEELBASE: 116.3 inches

LENGTH: 194.7 inches

CARGO (5-passenger model, rear seats up/down): 34.9 cu. ft./84 cu.-ft.

BASE CURB WEIGHT: I-4: 4,506 lbs.; V-6: 4,907 lbs.

TOWING MAX.: 6,000 lbs.

WHERE BUILT: Ulsan, Korea

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports