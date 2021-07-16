Available GV80 trims are Base, Advanced and Prestige, although the 3.5T also offers an Advance+ raiment.

We drove a 2021 Genesis GV80 2.5T Prestige with all-wheel drive and, honestly, just loved it.

Having already commented on styling, we also were smitten by this ute's cabin room, interior comfort, cutting-edge infotainment interface and on-road demeanor, although the last three come with a caveat.

Room is impeccable up front and in back, even under the Panoramic Sunroof our Prestige provided as standard equipment.

Comfort was remarkable, although it was enhanced significantly by our Prestige's 16-way power driver's seat, which included power-adjustable thigh and side-bolster supports. That feature is unavailable on the base trim of either model, nor on 2.5T's Advanced raiment. In back, seats are rake adjustable and split 40/20/40 for lots of cargo-loading options.

Infotainment is a mixed bag, with the good stuff outnumbering the more complex.