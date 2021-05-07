It's no secret the all-new 2021 GMC Yukon and the equally new 2021 Chevy Tahoe are pretty much joined at the hip.
Both share the same three engines, the same 10-speed automatic, the same rear- or 4WD systems, the same newly independent rear suspension and even identical exterior dimensions. True, GMC lays exclusive claim to the sumptuous Denali trim, but Chevy's top-trim High Country Tahoe ain't exactly a beer wagon.
So, one might wonder, why would anyone pay more for a Yukon?
The answer, it seems to us, is styling. Yukon just looks tougher. I mean, looking at the massive chrome grille that dominates the face of the Denali we drove, I gotta say, I haven't seen a mouth filled with that much shiny metal since Jaws smiled at James Bond in "The Spy Who Loved Me."
Add that grille's brazen red "GMC" logo and flanking, tri-stack blocks of headlights, and this guy looks like he's ready to swallow that Toyota Corolla up ahead.
But looks are just the beginning of this all-new, fifth-generation Yukon, offered in SLE, SLT, AT4 (the off-roader) and Denali guise. More than half a foot longer than its predecessor and riding a wheelbase that stretches nearly 5 inches farther, this all-new Yukon boasts a cavernous cabin and a third row that actually can accommodate adults.
It's also techier, better-handling (thanks in no small part to the independent rear suspension) and it's more fuel efficient, relatively speaking, with cylinder-deactivating V-8s and an available diesel.
Specifically, all Yukons, save Denali, are powered by a standard 5.3-liter, 355-hp V-8. Reserved for Denali is a 6.2-liter, 420-hp V-8. Newly available is a 3.0-liter, straight-six turbo diesel that generates 460 lb.-ft. of torque.
We drove the sybaritic Denali with its muscular V-8 and 4WD. That drivetrain returned to us 16 mpg in 175 miles mixed city/hwy motoring, during which we occasionally accessed the handy, set-and-forget AWD setting on the 4WD transfer case. That T-case also included settings of 2hi (RWD), 4hi and 4lo.
On the road, the cabin is quiet, the handling predictable and the demeanor civil. Under provocation, however, that big V-8 had us greeting 60 mph in just 6 seconds -- a full two ticks faster than it took us last fall to make that same trip in a 5.3-liter Tahoe.
Inside, accommodations up front, not unexpectedly, are great. In the middle row, where we had twin captain's chairs and a walk-through to the third row, room is equally impressive. But it's row three that astounds. Thanks to Yukon's 6.7 inches of additional length and independent aft suspenders, which require far less real estate under the floor than the old stick axle, Yukon's three-place third row can actually accommodate two adults or three kids. And access to that row is surprisingly easy thanks to a wide-opening rear door and middle-row captain's chairs that scoot, fold and tilt up on edge to provide a roomy path to the rear.
Inside is a technological tour de force.
Our Denali, with its 10.2-inch infotainment screen and twin 12.6-inch rear-seat screens (the latter courtesy of an optional Ultimate Pkg.), also boasted a power fore/aft center console, power folding and raising third row, heated middle-row chairs, 14-speaker Bose audio, WiFi hot-spot talent and more. To control it all, more than 50 buttons are scattered along the dash, steering wheel, center stack and overhead console.
Regarding truck capability, it can tow nearly 4 tons while boasting 123 cu. ft. of seats-folded cargo room. Space behind the upright third row, thanks to the aforementioned compact suspension and additional vehicle length, grows an astonishing 66 percent, to 25 cubic feet.
You won't be surprised GMC is pretty proud of this thing. It starts at more than 50 grand. Our loaded 4WD Denali, with its $11,255 Ultimate Pkg. -- rear-seat entertainment, panoramic sunroof, air suspension, and more -- rang the register at nearly 84 large.