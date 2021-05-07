It's no secret the all-new 2021 GMC Yukon and the equally new 2021 Chevy Tahoe are pretty much joined at the hip.

Both share the same three engines, the same 10-speed automatic, the same rear- or 4WD systems, the same newly independent rear suspension and even identical exterior dimensions. True, GMC lays exclusive claim to the sumptuous Denali trim, but Chevy's top-trim High Country Tahoe ain't exactly a beer wagon.

So, one might wonder, why would anyone pay more for a Yukon?

The answer, it seems to us, is styling. Yukon just looks tougher. I mean, looking at the massive chrome grille that dominates the face of the Denali we drove, I gotta say, I haven't seen a mouth filled with that much shiny metal since Jaws smiled at James Bond in "The Spy Who Loved Me."

Add that grille's brazen red "GMC" logo and flanking, tri-stack blocks of headlights, and this guy looks like he's ready to swallow that Toyota Corolla up ahead.

But looks are just the beginning of this all-new, fifth-generation Yukon, offered in SLE, SLT, AT4 (the off-roader) and Denali guise. More than half a foot longer than its predecessor and riding a wheelbase that stretches nearly 5 inches farther, this all-new Yukon boasts a cavernous cabin and a third row that actually can accommodate adults.

It's also techier, better-handling (thanks in no small part to the independent rear suspension) and it's more fuel efficient, relatively speaking, with cylinder-deactivating V-8s and an available diesel.

Specifically, all Yukons, save Denali, are powered by a standard 5.3-liter, 355-hp V-8. Reserved for Denali is a 6.2-liter, 420-hp V-8. Newly available is a 3.0-liter, straight-six turbo diesel that generates 460 lb.-ft. of torque.