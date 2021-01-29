2021 Honda Accord Hybrid

Honda happily declares that, over the last half century, the Accord midsize sedan is America's best-selling passenger car, with roughly 14 million of 'em finding homes in U.S. driveways during the past 50 years.

Alas, for Accord, calendar-year 2020 proved less than optimal. (Hey, Accord, join the crowd!) This past year, Toyota's Camry outsold Accord by nearly 95,000 units -- 294,348 Camrys sold compared to 199,458 Accords.

How could that be? Accord is a gem -- affordable, affable, well-equipped and athletically comported on its sophisticated suspension, nicely balanced between handling and comfort.

Maybe it was that polarizing, shark-nose styling it adopted back in 2018, when this 10th-generation Accord arrived. So . . .

For 2021, as part of its mid-cycle refresh, Accord not only gets such perks as an attractive and user-friendly 8-inch touch screen that's now standard across the line, along with newly available wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto talent, but its exterior is treated to a mildly redrawn front-end -- a facelift that includes a slightly wider grille to tone-down the heretofore pointedly protruding mug, and LED lighting on top trims to class up the proceedings.

Add its carried-over fastback profile and striking horseshoe taillights, and this guy is now downright sporty.

As it was last year, the front-drive Accord is offered in a dizzying array of models powered by myriad drivetrain configurations. Buyers can choose from trims of LX, Sport, Sport SE, EX, EX-L, and Touring; powertrains that include a hybrid model and two turbocharged gasoline versions: a 1.5-liter, 192-hp I-4, managed by a CVT automatic, and a 2.0-liter, 252-hp, I-4 model managed by a 10-speed automatic.