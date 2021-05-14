2021 Honda Ridgeline

While preparing to enter year four with its second-generation model, Honda's Ridgeline pickup found itself with a PR problem: it just didn't look tough enough.

Truck buyers, it seemed, thought of this unibody, all-wheel drive, midsize pickup more as a crossover SUV with a cargo box than a truck. To wit:

In calendar-year 2020, Ridgeline was outsold by every midsize pickup in town except the GMC Canyon. Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger, Chevy Colorado and Jeep Gladiator all outsold it. Heck, more buyers even opted for the 16-year-old Nissan Frontier, whose current platform, introduced in 2005, seems old enough to worry about changes in Social Security.

Ridgeline decided it was time for some soul searching. As a result, it chose to pump up -- cosmetically, at least. The result is a 2021 Ridgeline that shows a lot more swagger as it seeks to reassert its truck cred.

Not that it lacked truck cred. With its 5,000 pounds of towing talent, 1,589 pounds of payload muscle and off-pavement driving modes of Snow, Mud and Sand, it was truck enough for the vast majority of midsize buyers. But, now, Ridgeline puts an exclamation point on it with its face-lifted styling and its new HPD appearance pack.

The styling is -- how can we put this? -- uh, mmmmm . . . truckier. From the A-pillar forward, everything is new, including a taller stance and a bigger, bolder, get-outta-my-way grille. Out back are a new rear bumper and big, exposed exhaust tips.

For buyers who want to go farther in order to scare the bejabbers out of that little Civic coupe ahead, Ridgeline offers the HPD pack, "Honda Performance Development" to its friends. It's a package that includes 18-inch bronze wheels, black fender flares, unique grille and, to ensure the neighbors know you sprung for the twenty-eight hundred bucks to get the package, HPD decals.