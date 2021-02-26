On first glance, it appears the task of designing the 2021 Hyundai Elantra was turned over to some over-caffeinated origami artists.

Even a cursory inspection of this all-new, seventh-generation Elantra's startling wardrobe reveals a stern-faced front maw that looks big enough to swallow the car ahead, a profile with more character lines than John Wayne as Rooster Cogburn, and an aft quarters whose severely angled rump boasts creases sharp enough to cut steak. Have mercy! Cover the eyes of impressionable children!

Elantra, obviously, figures go big or go home. It decided to go big. After all, with such formidable competitors as the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla so far ahead in sales that Elantra can't even see 'em, it's apparent this compact sedan needed to get some attention with a bold statement.

Mission accomplished.

During our week with Elantra, we found the full spectrum of reactions to this car's appearance: passionate love to horrified astonishment. But nobody -- and we mean nobody! -- was indifferent. Hey, better than being invisible. And we like the look -- even that maw of a grille, which Elantra seems to wear with more panache than some of the other Hyundais onto which it's grafted.

Available in a host of trims and in three performance levels, all front-wheel drive, buyers can choose from the standard Elantra, offered in SE, SEL and Limited trims; the turbocharged, 201-hp N Line; or a hybrid model. (A 276-hp N is coming later.) We'll concentrate on the car we drove: a standard Elantra in SEL trim.