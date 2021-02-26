On first glance, it appears the task of designing the 2021 Hyundai Elantra was turned over to some over-caffeinated origami artists.
Even a cursory inspection of this all-new, seventh-generation Elantra's startling wardrobe reveals a stern-faced front maw that looks big enough to swallow the car ahead, a profile with more character lines than John Wayne as Rooster Cogburn, and an aft quarters whose severely angled rump boasts creases sharp enough to cut steak. Have mercy! Cover the eyes of impressionable children!
Elantra, obviously, figures go big or go home. It decided to go big. After all, with such formidable competitors as the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla so far ahead in sales that Elantra can't even see 'em, it's apparent this compact sedan needed to get some attention with a bold statement.
Mission accomplished.
During our week with Elantra, we found the full spectrum of reactions to this car's appearance: passionate love to horrified astonishment. But nobody -- and we mean nobody! -- was indifferent. Hey, better than being invisible. And we like the look -- even that maw of a grille, which Elantra seems to wear with more panache than some of the other Hyundais onto which it's grafted.
Available in a host of trims and in three performance levels, all front-wheel drive, buyers can choose from the standard Elantra, offered in SE, SEL and Limited trims; the turbocharged, 201-hp N Line; or a hybrid model. (A 276-hp N is coming later.) We'll concentrate on the car we drove: a standard Elantra in SEL trim.
Which brings us to another thing about the astonishing styling: our SEL boasted Elantra's $2,100 Premium Pkg, which features, among other things, "Dark Chrome Exterior Accents," including up front a huge, blacked-out grille and smoked headlight lenses!
Econo-car or not, this thing looks imposing.
Under the hood, our standard Elantra boasted a 147-hp I-4 that mates exclusively to a latest-technology CVT automatic transmission. Nicely managing the car's 132 lb.-ft. of torque, that wheel-and-pulley gearbox -- while certainly creating no hot-rod -- makes the car feel adequate to the task of urban commuting and, given enough time, even highway merging.
In just over 100 miles of mixed city/hwy motoring, we realized 35 mpg, just as the EPA expected.
Otherwise, Elantra's new chassis feels athletic and the handling confident. The suspension -- independent up front, torsion beam in back -- is, for the most part, civil, although ragged pavement finds it sending road-imperfection signals to the cabin.
Speaking of the cabin, our SEL belied Elantra's econo-car lot in life, boasting such classy touches as black seat covers with contrasting white stitching, sweeping chrome dashboard vents and piano-black and satin-metal-look accents on doors and console. There's even a stylish chicken-bar grip on the console for the front passenger, which may be an example of misplaced confidence in its own accelerative talent.
Room is excellent up front and downright impressive in back. Rear head room is adequate for a six-footer, and even aft leg room is surprisingly good. For that, credit the car's overall growth of 2.2 inches in length and its inch in expanded width.
Elantra's infotainment stuff -- multiple screens, touch-screen and hard-button controls, and volume and tuning radio knobs -- is fully modern and easy to navigate.
Finally, our SEL was very nicely equipped. Not only did we have such modern active safety stuff as Lane Keep Assist and Forward Collision and Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance assists, but also such sybaritic perks as Bose Premium Audio, heated seats, dual-zone climate, intelligent cruise control and multiple, driver-selectable drive modes of Normal, Sport and Smart (read: Eco). Pretty impressive for a $25,400 bottom line.
But it's the styling that will win hearts -- or not. It won ours.