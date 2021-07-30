2021 Infiniti Q50

Infiniti apparently figures nothing succeeds like excess.
First, its Q50 midsize sedan got a luxurious new trim level for 2021. Now, well into the model year, Q50 gets yet another luxury trim that can be applied to the new luxury trim that it got originally.
Huh?
To put a finer point on it, the 2021 Q50 is available in trims of Pure, Luxe, Sensory, Signature Edition and Red Sport. Sensory arrived with the 2021 model year while the new Signature Edition, which is based on the new-for-2021 Sensory, began popping up in showrooms early this summer.
Regardless, all trims share snappy styling, a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6, seven-speed automatic transmission and standard rear-wheel drive with the option of all-wheel drive. In the Red Sport, the twice-blown six-pack makes 400 hp and 350 lb.-ft. of torque. In everything else, it generates a still-lively 300 hp and 295 lb.-ft. of twist.
We drove the latest arrival: a 2021 Q50 Signature Edition in all-wheel drive guise.
As noted, Signature Edition starts with everything found on Sensory, including the likes of dual-zone climate control, Wi-Fi hot-spot talent, sunroof, navigation, adaptive cruise control, 16-speaker Bose audio, leather, adaptive suspension dampers, air purifier, power tilt/telescope wheel, raised-grain wood trim and front buckets with memory functions, then adds exclusive Saddle Brown leather, sporty 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and a dark chrome grille.
Otherwise, Signature signs the same performance and appearance checks as every other non-Red Sport Q50.
Housing Q's 300-hp twin-turbo six is styling that's immediately recognizable as an Infiniti. Admittedly, it took us a while to make friends with the catfish-maw of a grille this guy has worn since 2018, but we've finally gotten over it.
Beyond that, what's not to like? There's a muscularly rippling hood, a predatory upsweep in the headlights, wavy body work in the flank and a nicely sculpted rump with a smoothly incorporated excuse-me spoiler topping twin tailpipes.
Inside, the good vibes continue with a dash of Signature pizzazz, including the aforementioned Saddle Brown hides, a two-tone treatment on doors and dash, and a shiny cobra-head floor shifter. Room is good up front, just adequate in back -- provided front passengers cut a break to rear riders.
Regarding the drive, Q50 strikes a balance between comfort and performance, with a clear preference for the former.
Acceleration is impressive from the artificially aspirated six and, quite impressively, turbo lag is virtually banished. We realized 21 mpg in just over 100 miles of mixed city/hwy driving while greeting 60 mph in about 5 seconds -- none too shabby for a car that also provides a civilized ride.
And that's Q50's primary concern. It doesn't feel as visceral as, say, a BMW 3-Series, prizing comfort over athleticism when forced to choose. Steering feels techy rather than visceral -- connected but lacking communicative feedback -- but handling is confident and its high-speed demeanor is quiet and composed.
Drive modes on Signature include Standard, Eco, Snow, Sport and Personal.
In the connectivity realm, Infiniti InTouch boasts two touch screens. The top one primarily likes the back-up camera and navigation, but -- also controllable, as it is, with a console knob -- it can do other things; the lower screen is mainly about audio, although it, too, is multi-configurable. And, needless to say, there's a reconfigurable screen in the gauge binnacle, too.
In other words, this thing has more screens than the local Cineplex, so there's a real learning curve here.
With five trims -- including the new and very tony Signature -- plus two sets of power specs and rear- or four-corner grip, there's a lot to choose from with the 2021 Q50. Each is a powerful car that ultimately prizes pleasure over passion.