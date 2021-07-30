2021 Infiniti Q50

Otherwise, Signature signs the same performance and appearance checks as every other non-Red Sport Q50.

Housing Q's 300-hp twin-turbo six is styling that's immediately recognizable as an Infiniti. Admittedly, it took us a while to make friends with the catfish-maw of a grille this guy has worn since 2018, but we've finally gotten over it.

Beyond that, what's not to like? There's a muscularly rippling hood, a predatory upsweep in the headlights, wavy body work in the flank and a nicely sculpted rump with a smoothly incorporated excuse-me spoiler topping twin tailpipes.

Inside, the good vibes continue with a dash of Signature pizzazz, including the aforementioned Saddle Brown hides, a two-tone treatment on doors and dash, and a shiny cobra-head floor shifter. Room is good up front, just adequate in back -- provided front passengers cut a break to rear riders.

Regarding the drive, Q50 strikes a balance between comfort and performance, with a clear preference for the former.

Acceleration is impressive from the artificially aspirated six and, quite impressively, turbo lag is virtually banished. We realized 21 mpg in just over 100 miles of mixed city/hwy driving while greeting 60 mph in about 5 seconds -- none too shabby for a car that also provides a civilized ride.