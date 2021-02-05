2021 Infiniti QX50: Now in its Junior year, QX50 keeps on keepin' on

For the past three years, the QX50 compact luxury crossover has pretty much stayed the course. Infiniti, it seems, figures it got everything right back in 2019 when this guy debuted and, thus, is reticent to mess with it. Other than some trim shuffling, it's pretty much the same QX50 as ever.

And that's not necessarily a bad thing. After all, QX50's exterior styling is a home run.

It starts with a mug that blends a catfish maw with raptor-eye headlights and slashing front-fascia vents. That face is capped by an astonishing hood that shows raised character creases sharp enough to cut steak and hood edges that overlap the fender crowns!

Finally, that draping hood-edge melds into a flank-long character line that runs aft through the door handles to conclude near a forward-kinked D-pillar.

Have mercy! Cover the children's eyes! But that hey-look-at-me zoot-suit persona covers mechanicals that write a check its turbo four engine can't quite cash.

Dubbed at its introduction by Infiniti as "the world's first production-ready VC-Turbo" -- "VC" being shorthand for "variable compression" -- this techy 2.0-liter turbo four, depending on engine load, alters how high the pistons rise within the cylinder cans, an industry first. In so doing, it alters engine compression for -- in theory -- the "best combination of power and efficiency."

True, we found the engine surprisingly willing, given that it's lashed to a standard CVT automatic. Despite the inherent sponginess of the gear box, the engine proves gutsy as it unloads its full complement of 280 lb.-ft. of torque at a low 1,600 rpm. Bury the skinny pedal into the carpet and even the CVT, like a science-fiction-collectibles enthusiast trying to be hip, works hard to get into the spirit of the proceedings by mimicking step-gear ratio trades and, in so doing, mostly eliminating the dreaded CVT drone.