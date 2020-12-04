2021 Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel

Diesel pickups have always had their virtues but, historically speaking, civility was not among them.

Towing grunt? Check.

Good fuel economy? Check.

Long-term reliability? Check.

Civility? Nah. With their old-school reputation for vibration, harshness, clatter, smoky exhaust and sluggish acceleration, diesel engines were pretty much relegated to work trucks.

But that was then. This is now. The new-for-2021 diesel version of the Jeep Gladiator we drove proved to be the most civilized Gladiator we've sampled -- although the engine can't claim all the credit.

In addition to its modern, 3.0-liter, turbo diesel reining in historic faults like harshness and clatter, our truck wore Gladiator's Overland trim, which proved to be more pavement-friendly than the gasoline-powered Rubicon and Mojave Gladiators we'd previously sampled. Those latter two, trail-dedicated roughnecks boast specially tuned suspensions, purpose-built off-road-rugged shocks, knobby tires, lifted suspensions and whole lot more to ensure impeccable off-road performance. The trade-off, of course, is a buckboard-firm ride and notable road noise on the interstate.

Overland, on the other hand -- despite slightly increased spring rates due to the weight of the diesel -- opts for a comfier (by open-top Jeep standards) suspension and quieter, street-friendly tires. Add to that the extra sound insulation of our truck's optional "Hard Top Headliner," which tacks an additional $555 onto the already pricey $2,395 body-color three-piece hard top, and you've got a cab that's reasonably civil in a truck that still boasts a removable top and doors and impressive off-pavement talent.