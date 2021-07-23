2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

This one'll make you forget the Commander.

The all-new, fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee debuts in 2021 as a three-row "L" model -- an all-new, fifth-generation, non-L two-row version is in the wings for 2022 -- and this time Jeep got the third row right.

You may recall the last time Jeep took a swing at a three-row SUV it arrived in the form of the 2006-2010 Commander. Only 2 inches longer than its two-row Grand Cherokee counterpart, with which it shared a platform and wheelbase, Commander's crammed-in third row proved fairly useless. And, after all, a third row was the whole reason for Commander's existence. Oooops.

Flash forward to 2021. The new six- or seven-passenger Grand Cherokee L rides a wheelbase that stretches 7 inches farther than the current two-row Grand, not to mention an overall length that casts a shadow 15 inches longer. The result is a third row that actually can accommodate two average-stature adults or a couple of kids. And the wide back door and tilt-and-scoot middle row makes access to the cheap seats reasonably easy.

But that's just the beginning -- or should we say the back end -- of this all-new SUV.