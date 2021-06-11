2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

"Uh oh," you might think, "electricity and water?!! (gulp!)" Don't panic, says Jeep. All 4xe electric-drive components are sealed and waterproofed.

So go ahead, start up that rugged 4WD trail in pure electric power. Your trail spotter can be Reddy Kilowatt!

(Yeah, Reddy Kilowatt. Look him up!)

4xe drivetrain components consist of a turbocharged gas four-cylinder, two electric motors and a 17-kWh, 400-volt battery pack, all managed by an eight-speed automatic. The result: 375 total-system horsepower and an astounding 470 lb.-ft. of total-system torque -- more than the Wrangler diesel!

In addition, Wrangler 4xe provides three "E-Selec" driver-selectable drive modes of Hybrid (blends gas/electric power sources), Electric (electric only) and E-save (preserves electric power for later use).

We drove a Sahara 4xe and did better than the EPA expected -- twice.