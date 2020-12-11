2021 Kia K5: Optima replacement is competent family sedan that looks like a pricey exotic

At the risk of sounding emotionally shallow, I have to say that what we're concerned with here is looks.
The 2021 Kia K5 midsize family sedan -- and we'll brook no argument -- is drop-dead gorgeous.
Now, cynics might say, Yeah, but K5's exotic appearance writes a super-car check its chassis can't cash. Well, OK. But, K5's pricing, starting in the mid-20s, is modestly mainstream while delivering a perfectly capable midsize family sedan.
And did we mention it's gorgeous?
A replacement for the Optima, the all-new K5 is available in five trims: LX, LXS, GT-Line, EX and GT. Front-wheel drive is standard across the line while all-wheel drive is optional on LXS and GT-Line.
Every K5, save the top-trim GT, is powered by a 1.6-liter, 180-hp turbo four managed by an eight-speed automatic. GT houses a 2.5-liter, 290-hp turbo four whose ratios are handled by an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic.
We drove a GT-Line draped in K5's $445 "Wolf Gray" exterior paint upgrade and, I'm here to tell ya, that car drew more stares than Elvis at the 7-Eleven. Our all-wheel drive version looked like it cost a heckuva lot more than the 31-and-change on the window sticker's bottom line.
Longer, lower and wider than the Optima it replaces, K5 jettisons the out-going car's robotic-grin grille in favor of a face that shows a narrow, sweeping smile flanked by cubist headlights. Add a long-hood/short-deck profile, an impossibly fast back light and, on our GT-Line, classy black-and-metal 18-inch wheels and a sassy air-diffuser rump, and our car was a head-turner par excellence.
Regarding the drive, yeah, some road noise was evident from our GT-Line's low-profile 18-inch Pirelli all-season tires. And, yeah, our suspension tuning, shared with the base LX that rides cushier 16-inch wheels, occasionally resulted in a discombobulated chassis when ragged pavement was encountered. And, yeah, even under moderate acceleration the eight-speed transmission's shift points were sometimes telegraphed to the cabin.
But we found that latter characteristic to be a plus. We're happy to say that there is no CVT whining here. K5 has a real eight-speed automatic that willingly downshifts when provoked, launching this guy to 60 mph in 7 seconds flat. Add confident handling, rock-solid high-speed stability and driver-selectable chassis modes of Normal, Sport, Custom, Snow and Smart, and there's a whole lot here to like.
In 130 miles of mixed city/hwy driving, we realized 27 mpg in our AWD GT-Line.
Inside, the classy cabin ambience is a match for the car's beautiful exterior. Our interior was swathed in red-and-black leather with satin-metal accents, a sporty flat-bottom wheel and beautifully incorporated infotainment hardware. That hardware is housed in a sweeping display that unites the gauge package with the piano-black-framed centerstack touch screen. Lovely.
An absolute joy is the simplicity of K5's steering-wheel-mounted toggle switches for audio volume, radio tuning, reconfigurable screen selections and cruise-control speed.
Interior room is fine up front and astounding in back, particularly considering this car's swoopy profile. Rear head room is more than adequate while aft knee-room provides enough space to accommodate a six-foot passenger behind a six-foot driver.
This new K5 midsize sedan from Kia is a marvelously endearing anomaly: it rides, drives and handles like the competent, affordable, mainstream family sedan it is, but, as it does so, it looks like a six-figure exotic.
And, hey, we're perfectly fine with letting the neighbors think you spent a lot more than you did.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.
Auto reviews, driving trends and up-to-date news about life on the road.