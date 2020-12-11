2021 Kia K5: Optima replacement is competent family sedan that looks like a pricey exotic

At the risk of sounding emotionally shallow, I have to say that what we're concerned with here is looks.

The 2021 Kia K5 midsize family sedan -- and we'll brook no argument -- is drop-dead gorgeous.

Now, cynics might say, Yeah, but K5's exotic appearance writes a super-car check its chassis can't cash. Well, OK. But, K5's pricing, starting in the mid-20s, is modestly mainstream while delivering a perfectly capable midsize family sedan.

And did we mention it's gorgeous?

A replacement for the Optima, the all-new K5 is available in five trims: LX, LXS, GT-Line, EX and GT. Front-wheel drive is standard across the line while all-wheel drive is optional on LXS and GT-Line.

Every K5, save the top-trim GT, is powered by a 1.6-liter, 180-hp turbo four managed by an eight-speed automatic. GT houses a 2.5-liter, 290-hp turbo four whose ratios are handled by an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic.

We drove a GT-Line draped in K5's $445 "Wolf Gray" exterior paint upgrade and, I'm here to tell ya, that car drew more stares than Elvis at the 7-Eleven. Our all-wheel drive version looked like it cost a heckuva lot more than the 31-and-change on the window sticker's bottom line.

Longer, lower and wider than the Optima it replaces, K5 jettisons the out-going car's robotic-grin grille in favor of a face that shows a narrow, sweeping smile flanked by cubist headlights. Add a long-hood/short-deck profile, an impossibly fast back light and, on our GT-Line, classy black-and-metal 18-inch wheels and a sassy air-diffuser rump, and our car was a head-turner par excellence.