2021 Kia Seltos: It muscles its way into the crowded compact crossover segment

We’re told the 2021 Kia Seltos derives its name from Celtos, a guy who, according to Greek mythology, is the son of Hercules. If so, it’s an appropriate moniker. This new compact crossover, though a close cousin of the (slightly) lower-priced Hyundai Kona, goes to Herculean lengths to hide the relationship.

While sharing its basic platform and its engines -- including a muscular little turbo four -- with the Kona, Seltos is, nonetheless, notably larger and, in a strictly subjective observation, more handsome.

Regarding the former, Seltos, compared to Kona, is 8 inches longer and 2.6 inches taller while riding a 1.1-inch longer wheelbase and showing 6.1 inches of additional rear overhang. It all translates to 3.4 inches more rear leg room, 7.4 cubic feet of additional seats-up cargo space and, at 62.8 total cubic feet, a whopping 17 cubes of additional seats-folded luggage room.

In other words, this guy is a social climber, large enough to compete with the likes of the Ford Escape and Honda CR-V rather than such smaller entries as Ford’s EcoSport and Honda’s HR-V.

When it comes to styling, Seltos’s wide robotic grin shows a tough-guy look appropriate to a crossover. Add its techy lighting elements, muscular profile cladding, faux-skid-plated rump and satin-chrome D-pillar accent, and Seltos is a handsome little guy, indeed.

Available in five trims -- LX, S, S 1.6T, EX and SX -- all but the S get all-wheel drive as standard issue. That said, S, not to be outdone, can be optioned up to all-wheel drive if the buyer desires.