Brand Ave. Studios
Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

2021 Kia Seltos: It muscles its way into the crowded compact crossover segment
2021 Kia Seltos: It muscles its way into the crowded compact crossover segment

2021 KIA SELTOS

A 2.0-liter, 146-hp I-4 is standard in Seltos, but the engine of choice is the available 1.6-liter, 175-hp turbo four. Photo provided by Kia

We’re told the 2021 Kia Seltos derives its name from Celtos, a guy who, according to Greek mythology, is the son of Hercules. If so, it’s an appropriate moniker. This new compact crossover, though a close cousin of the (slightly) lower-priced Hyundai Kona, goes to Herculean lengths to hide the relationship.

While sharing its basic platform and its engines -- including a muscular little turbo four -- with the Kona, Seltos is, nonetheless, notably larger and, in a strictly subjective observation, more handsome.

Regarding the former, Seltos, compared to Kona, is 8 inches longer and 2.6 inches taller while riding a 1.1-inch longer wheelbase and showing 6.1 inches of additional rear overhang. It all translates to 3.4 inches more rear leg room, 7.4 cubic feet of additional seats-up cargo space and, at 62.8 total cubic feet, a whopping 17 cubes of additional seats-folded luggage room.

In other words, this guy is a social climber, large enough to compete with the likes of the Ford Escape and Honda CR-V rather than such smaller entries as Ford’s EcoSport and Honda’s HR-V.

Photo provided by Kia

Photo provided by Kia

When it comes to styling, Seltos’s wide robotic grin shows a tough-guy look appropriate to a crossover. Add its techy lighting elements, muscular profile cladding, faux-skid-plated rump and satin-chrome D-pillar accent, and Seltos is a handsome little guy, indeed.

Available in five trims -- LX, S, S 1.6T, EX and SX -- all but the S get all-wheel drive as standard issue. That said, S, not to be outdone, can be optioned up to all-wheel drive if the buyer desires.

Under the hood, LX, S and EX are powered by a modest 2.0-liter, 146-hp four-banger that generates 132 lb.-ft. of torque through a CVT automatic. S 1.6T and SX, on the other hand, trade up to a 1.6-liter turbo four that makes 175 hp and a lively 195 lb.-ft. of grunt, twist fully available at a very accessible 1,500 rpm. That mini-mite of an engine mates to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

We had the turbo in our S 1.6T AWD.

On the road, the ride is firm and, at highway speed, wind and road noise are detectable if the radio is muted. However, handling is crisp and acceleration is admirable, characteristics complemented by this guy’s driver-selectable chassis modes of Normal, Smart and Sport. We greeted 60 mph in a classy-for-the-class six-and-a-half seconds while realizing 28 mpg in 185 miles, more highway than city.

Photo provided by Kia

Photo provided by Kia

Thanks to the aforementioned size specs, Seltos is roomy up front and more spacious than you have a right to expect in back. Meanwhile, the front buckets are comfortable, with long cushions and robust side bolsters, while the rear perches are seatback-rake adjustable, providing room for a six-footer behind a six-foot driver.

Although a 10.3-inch infotainment touch screen is available, we had no quarrel with the standard 8-inch version perched atop our center-dash. It was intuitive and easy to use, although those endearing qualities doubtlessly were helped by the fact that our system was not burdened with such coveted complexities as dual-zone automatic climate control, satellite radio or navigation.

Much appreciated, however, were knobs for radio volume and tuning, along with handy thumb-toggles on the steering wheel for radio volume and mode, cruise-control speed and manipulation of the gauge package’s reconfigurable screen.

Interior trim in our S turbo was hip, with piano-black and satin-metal-look accents.

While the S trim includes such safety monitors as Lane Follow Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist, our S Turbo AWD added Blind Spot Warning, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance, Rear Cross Traffic Warning and Rear Collision Avoidance.

Starting at just $23,110 -- and ringing the register at an attainable $26,740 in our nicely turned-out turbo -- this Hercules scion is a formidable new entry muscling its way into the crowded compact crossover segment.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@stltoday.com.

2021 KIA SELTOS

VEHICLE TYPE: Five-passenger, compact, front- or all-wheel drive crossover SUV

BASE PRICE: 2.0L: $23,110 (it’s the same base price for both the base LX with all-wheel drive and the higher-spec S with front-wheel drive); 1.6L turbo: $26,610

PRICE AS DRIVEN: $26,740; an S AWD 1.6L turbo, based at $26,610, with $130 carpeted floor mats

ENGINES: S/LX/EX: 2.0L I-4; SX: 1.6L turbocharged I-4 (optional on S)

HORSEPOWER: 2.0L: 146 hp; 1.6L turbo: 175 hp

TORQUE: 2.0L: 132 lb.-ft.; 1.6L turbo: 195 lb.-ft.

RECOMMENDED FUEL: Regular, both engines

TRANSMISSION: 2.0L: CVT automatic; 1.6L turbo: seven-speed dual clutch automatic

EPA MPG: 2.0L FWD: 29 city/34 hwy/31 combined; 2.0L AWD: 27/31/29; 1.6L turbo AWD: 25/30/27

WHEELBASE: 103.5 inches

LENGTH: 172.0 inches

BASE CURB WEIGHT: FWD: 2,948 lbs; AWD: 3,087 lbs.

CARGO (rear seat up/down): 26.6 cu. ft./62.8 cu. ft.

WHERE BUILT: Gwangju, South Korea

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

