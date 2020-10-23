2021 Kia Seltos Turbo: It speaks the language of those shopping for a crossover SUV

Modern automotive names can sometimes be esoteric. A case in point is the moniker applied to Kia’s all-new crossover.

“Seltos,” we understand, derives from the appellation “Celtos,” the guy who is the son of Hercules, according to mythology.

It’s Greek to me. But when it comes to the features prized by modern crossover shoppers, Seltos is speaking their language.

Although sharing its basic platform and engines with platform-mate Hyundai Kona, Seltos is notably larger, roomier and, in a strictly subjective observation, better looking.

Regarding the size, Seltos, compared to Kona, is 8 inches longer and 2.6 inches taller while riding a 1.1-inch longer wheelbase and showing 6.1 inches of additional rear overhang. It all translates to 3.4 inches more rear leg room, 7.4 cubic feet of additional seats-up cargo space and, at 62.8 total cubic feet, a whopping 17 cubes of additional seats-folded luggage room.

When it comes to styling, Seltos’s wide robotic grin shows a tough-guy look appropriate to a crossover. Add its techy cubist lighting elements, muscular profile cladding, faux-skid-plated rump and satin-chrome D-pillar accent, and Seltos is handsome, indeed. The top-of-the-line SX Turbo AWD we drove doubled down on the matinee-idol image with a $345 two-tone exterior paint upgrade that showed a black roof over a green body, all riding 18-inch wheels.