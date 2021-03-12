 Skip to main content
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.
2021 Kia Sorento: Here's more evidence that Kia, in all its offerings, is a social climber
2021 Sorento X-Line hero

All new for 2021, this edition marks the fourth generation of the Kia Sorento. Photo provided by Kia

The satellite radio was tuned to an oldies channel when Roy Orbison’s dulcet tones suddenly coalesced in succinct fashion everything I was thinking about the all-new Kia Sorento.

Warbled Roy: “...It won’t be long, just-a wait and see, I’ll have a big car, fine clothes and then I’ll be... Uptown!”

Roy, my man, you nailed it.

Sorento has gone uptown.

2021 Sorento X-Line rear

Photo provided by Kia

Since its arrival stateside back in the last century, the Kia brand has unabashedly harbored aspirations of abandoning its econo-car origins and going highbrow. The brand’s most recent arrivals – the Stinger sport sedan, the big Telluride crossover SUV, the just-arrived K5 midsize family four-door – provide evidence that those aspirations are being realized.

This fourth-generation Sorento corroborates that testimony.

All-new for 2021, the three-row Sorento crossover is offered in six trims. At the bottom of the pecking order, LX and S get a 2.5-liter, 191-hp I-4 mated to an eight-speed automatic. Everything else – EX, SX, SX Prestige and SX Prestige X-Line – is motivated by a 2.5-liter turbo four whose 281 hp is sent to the tarmac via a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic. Prestige is strictly a front-driver while Prestige X-Line comes only with all-wheel drive. All other Sorentos can be had either way.

We drove the range-topping SX Prestige X-Line, and it was a revelation. Among its perks: leather, navigation, a 12.3-inch reconfigurable gauge display, a 10.25-inch centerstack screen, a panoramic sun roof (with power shade), power liftgate, Smart Cruise Control, surround-view monitor, dual-zone auto climate control, heated and vented front seats, heated steering wheel, and on and on. And on Prestige X-Line, it’s all standard.

Among the mere $525 in options bestowed on our tester was the $200 X-Line Rust Interior Pkg. It includes no rust, but does boast tan seats and door-trim inserts. Add our car’s faux wood – a genuinely impressive forgery – satin-metal accents and door and dash piano-black appliques and we had a genuinely classy ambience.

2021 Sorento X-Line interior

Photo provided by Kia

X-Line boasts twin captain’s chairs in the middle row, along with a two-passenger 50/50-split third row. The middle row seats, which are fore/aft and rake adjustable, are fine both in comfort and room, but the third row – awkward to access and tighter than wet denim – is pretty useless for human habitation. We just folded it and got more cargo space.The all-important infotainment interface is attractive and easy to navigate, thanks to the centerstack touch screen, old-school radio knobs, and copious hard buttons. In a cool feature, favorite navigation destinations can be saved like radio pre-sets, and radio-station frequencies are displayed on what appears to be old radio tubes!

For those who want neither music nor silence, our X-Line boasted a sound-effects menu, including “Lively Forest,” “Calm Sea Waves,” “Rainy Day,” “Open Air Cafe,” “Warm Fireplace” and “Snowy Village,” that last one offering the sound of walking feet crunching snow. Can’t live without it!

On the road, our AWD Sorento, with drive modes of Eco, Snow, Comfort, Sport and Smart, proved willing – once the turbo took a beat to spool up. It then launched us to 60 mph in a satisfying scoot in the upper-6’s. We did note a bit of wind noise at the passenger-side A pillar, but otherwise the cabin was quiet, the ride civil. In 140 miles mixed city/hwy motoring, we got 21 mpg.

Styling is great: cubist headlights, bold grille, smoked 20-inch wheels on X-Line, and taillights that reminded of us Mustang’s, only with two sections instead of three.

Finally, the 2021 Sorento, at a base price of $30,565, rings the registered in its most affordable guise at nearly $2,500 more than it did in 2020. Our Prestige X-Line had a bottom line of $44,290. Definitely going uptown! But, if you can make friends with the sticker, Sorento is awfully easy to like.

2021 Kia Sorento

VEHICLE TYPE: Front- or all-wheel drive, six- or seven-passenger crossover SUV

BASE PRICE: I-4: $30,565; I-4 turbo: $36,165

PRICE AS DRIVEN: $44,290; an SX Prestige X-Line 2.5T AWD, based at $43,765, with $200 X-Line Rust Interior Pkg.; $210 floor mats; $115 cargo mat with seat back protection

ENGINES: 2.5-liter I-4; 2.5-liter turbocharged I-4

HORSEPOWER: I-4: 191 hp; I-4 turbo: 281 hp

TORQUE: I-4: 181 lb.-ft.; I-4 turbo: 311 lb.-ft.

RECOMMENDED FUEL: I-4/I-4 turbo: regular

TRANSMISSION: I-4: eight-speed automatic; I-4 turbo: eight-speed dual-clutch automatic

EPA MPG: I-4 FWD: 24 city/29 hwy/26 combined; I-4 AWD: 23/25/24; I-4 turbo FWD: 22/29/25; I-4 turbo AWD: 21/28/24

WHEELBASE: 110.8 inches

LENGTH: 189.0 inches

BASE CURB WEIGHT: FWD: 3,715 lbs.; AWD: 3,856 lbs.

CARGO (behind 3rd/2nd/1st rows): 12.6 cu. ft./38.5 cu. ft./75.5 cu. ft.

TOWING MAX.: I-4: 2,000 lbs.; I-4 turbo: 3,500 lbs.

WHERE BUILT: West Point, GA

Tags

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

