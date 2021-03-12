2021 Kia Sorento: Here's more evidence that Kia, in all its offerings, is a social climber

The satellite radio was tuned to an oldies channel when Roy Orbison’s dulcet tones suddenly coalesced in succinct fashion everything I was thinking about the all-new Kia Sorento.

Warbled Roy: “...It won’t be long, just-a wait and see, I’ll have a big car, fine clothes and then I’ll be... Uptown!”

Roy, my man, you nailed it.

Sorento has gone uptown.

Since its arrival stateside back in the last century, the Kia brand has unabashedly harbored aspirations of abandoning its econo-car origins and going highbrow. The brand’s most recent arrivals – the Stinger sport sedan, the big Telluride crossover SUV, the just-arrived K5 midsize family four-door – provide evidence that those aspirations are being realized.

This fourth-generation Sorento corroborates that testimony.

All-new for 2021, the three-row Sorento crossover is offered in six trims. At the bottom of the pecking order, LX and S get a 2.5-liter, 191-hp I-4 mated to an eight-speed automatic. Everything else – EX, SX, SX Prestige and SX Prestige X-Line – is motivated by a 2.5-liter turbo four whose 281 hp is sent to the tarmac via a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic. Prestige is strictly a front-driver while Prestige X-Line comes only with all-wheel drive. All other Sorentos can be had either way.

We drove the range-topping SX Prestige X-Line, and it was a revelation. Among its perks: leather, navigation, a 12.3-inch reconfigurable gauge display, a 10.25-inch centerstack screen, a panoramic sun roof (with power shade), power liftgate, Smart Cruise Control, surround-view monitor, dual-zone auto climate control, heated and vented front seats, heated steering wheel, and on and on. And on Prestige X-Line, it’s all standard.