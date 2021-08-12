2021 Land Rover Discovery

With an exterior facelift, interior update and under-hood revisions, Land Rover’s middle man in 2021 has made myriad changes. They’re just hard to spot.
Occupying the middle ground among Land Rover’s three primary nameplates -- Defender, Discovery and Range Rover, all off-pavement capable -- the 2021 Disco strikes a balance between the unabashed rambunctiousness of the trail-tough Defender and the pricey sophistication of top-of-the-line Range Rover.
Available in trims of S, R-Dynamic S and R-Dynamic HSE, the three-row, seven-passenger Discovery for 2021 makes its most significant changes under the hood. There, its former gas and diesel V-6 engine options are history, replaced by a new, 296-hp I-4 turbo and an available mild-hybrid-assist, turbocharged 355-hp inline 6.
The I-4 is standard in S and R-Dynamic; the latter offers the straight-six as an option. That I-6 is standard on HSE. Regardless, every 2021 Disco is managed by an eight-speed automatic and, of course, boasts permanent four-wheel drive.
We drove an R-Dynamic S with the six-cylinder upgrade.
Now in its fifth generation, this guy, which can trace its ancestry back to 1989, doesn’t wear any of grandpa’s sharp-edged duds. Smooth as a placid lake, the Disco’s softly rounded haberdashery was donned in 2017. Look closely and, for 2021, you’ll note new LED headlights, an updated grille and, on the R-Dynamic, snappy gloss-black exterior trim details.
Inside, Discovery’s ambience strikes a middle ground between the get-the-job-done utilitarianism of Defender and the make-a-rock-star-blush sybaritic decor of the Range Rover. Our Disco boasted a simple, black-and-white color scheme, leather upholstery with an easy-clean, rubbery patterned trim in lieu of wood on doors and dash, a new transmission floor shifter, which replaces the old rotary gear selector, and Land Rover’s latest in infotainment technology.
That tech, dubbed Pivi Pro Command, consists of an 11.4-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto talent, Wi-Fi hotspot capability and more. Though an improvement over the old -- and byzantine -- InCommand Touch infotainment interface, the Pivi Pro setup still requires a significant learning curve for new-to-the-system users.
There’s a tiny volume knob for the radio on the floor console but, otherwise, knobs and buttons are reserved for the climate control system, so plan on making fast friends with the touch screen. Of course, voice commands and steering-wheel controls also are present.
Room up front and in the middle row is excellent. In the third row, kids and smaller adults can be accommodated if occupants of the fore/aft adjustable middle row cut ‘em a break. Happily, the middle and third rows in our tester folded and raised at the touch of a button.
On the road, Discovery manages to disguise its formidable off-road capability with a smooth ride and quiet cabin. Thanks in large part to Disco’s standard air-spring, height-adjustable suspension, the ride is so plush this tall guy leans notably in corners if the driver gets too enthusiastic. That suspension also allows this SUV to lower at the touch of a button, if necessary, to make cargo loading easier.
Meanwhile, our turbocharged I-6, enhanced with the mild assistance of a 48-volt hybrid system, provided enthusiastic performance. We greeted 60 mph in the mid-6’s while realizing 19 mpg in just over 100 miles of mixed city/hwy motoring.
Driver-selectable chassis modes in our I-6 turbo, which boasted a standard two-speed transfer case, included Eco, Comfort, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud/Ruts, Sand, Rock Crawl and Wade, that latter one enabling this ute to traverse water up to 35.4 inches deep, Land Rover says. The last two modes testify this luxury ute is serious about outback capability.
The bottom line: the 2021 Land Rover Discovery is a luxurious, seven-passenger ride that actually can get it done in the back country -- a fairly rare combination.