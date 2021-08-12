2021 Land Rover Discovery

Inside, Discovery’s ambience strikes a middle ground between the get-the-job-done utilitarianism of Defender and the make-a-rock-star-blush sybaritic decor of the Range Rover. Our Disco boasted a simple, black-and-white color scheme, leather upholstery with an easy-clean, rubbery patterned trim in lieu of wood on doors and dash, a new transmission floor shifter, which replaces the old rotary gear selector, and Land Rover’s latest in infotainment technology.

That tech, dubbed Pivi Pro Command, consists of an 11.4-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto talent, Wi-Fi hotspot capability and more. Though an improvement over the old -- and byzantine -- InCommand Touch infotainment interface, the Pivi Pro setup still requires a significant learning curve for new-to-the-system users.

There’s a tiny volume knob for the radio on the floor console but, otherwise, knobs and buttons are reserved for the climate control system, so plan on making fast friends with the touch screen. Of course, voice commands and steering-wheel controls also are present.

Room up front and in the middle row is excellent. In the third row, kids and smaller adults can be accommodated if occupants of the fore/aft adjustable middle row cut ‘em a break. Happily, the middle and third rows in our tester folded and raised at the touch of a button.