If you need a car, you can forget about the 2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible.

This stunningly styled drop-top has nothing whatsoever to do with "need." As detective Sam Spade noted way back in 1941's "The Maltese Falcon": "It's the stuff that dreams are made of."

Things that people might need in a car -- the ability to carry more than two people, the capacity to tote cargo, thrifty fuel consumption, and availability at a price that's something less than a king's ransom -- aren't even on this car's radar.

However, the things car buyers may dream of -- drop-dead gorgeous looks, muscular power, hair-raising acceleration, sybaritic appointments, and a chameleon-like ability to transform from the snugly-sealed ambience of a grand-touring coupe to the wind-in-your-hair freedom of an open-air roadster -- well, all that's just another day at the office for this guy.

Eye-poppingly beautiful, this long-awaited foldable is the tanning-machine version of the Lexus LC 500 coupe, a looker that debuted for the 2018 model year. Other than the folding top, of course, most of what you see (and don't see) on the convertible is shared with the coupe, including its rear-drive motivation, 5.0-liter V-8 -- mellow when cruising, delightfully snarly when provoked -- and seamless 10-speed, paddle-shift automatic transmission.