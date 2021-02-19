2021 Mazda3 Hatchback

Introduced in its current form two years ago, the fourth-generation Mazda3 just about had it all -- sumptuous looks in both sedan and hatchback iterations, luxury car appointments in top trims and road manners as athletic as a teenage gymnast.

All it lacked was an engine to back the boast. For 2021, it gets it.

We drove the 3 Hatchback, whose base engine remains a 186-hp, 2.5-liter I-4. In top trims, however, 3 offers a turbocharged version of that four-pack. Fed premium gas, the blown four makes 250 hp and a brawny 320 lb.-ft. of torque -- power delivered to all four wheels via the Turbo's standard all-wheel drive.

We be jammin'!

Hatchback trims include the 2.5 S, Select, Preferred, Premium, Turbo and Turbo Premium Plus, the last two getting the blower, as is obvious from their monikers. We drove the loaded Turbo Plus and felt we could hobnob with the likes of Audi and BMW without embarrassment, so stylish was our car's exterior and so plush was its interior appointments.

Regarding the former, the 3 hatch's wardrobe is daring -- emotional and, yeah, polarizing to some with its raptor-eye headlights, big, seven-point grille, teardrop profile riding 18-inch rims under our Plus, a fast backlight and an above-the-rear-glass spoiler. We loved it, even if the robust C-pillars do play havoc with rearward visibility. (You'll want to stay on friendly terms with your backup camera.)

Inside, Premium Plus is sumptuously turned out. Cabin materials are first class while decor in our top-trim tester included black leather with contrasting red stitching, satin-metal accents, piano-black touches, heated seats and steering wheel, and a 12-speaker Premium Bose sound system.