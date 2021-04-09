 Skip to main content
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display.
2021 Mercedes AMG GLB35
2021 Mercedes AMG GLB35

Don't let its boxy looks fool you; this guy is a hot-rod at heart

mercedes2021glb35-0411a.jpg

New for 2021, the AMG version of the GLB crossover, dubbed GLB35, is powered by a 302-hp turbo four.

Mercedes-Benz boasts an alphabet-soup selection of SUV offerings, including the G, GLA, GLB, GLC, GLE and GLS. Most are wrapped in appropriately shapely bodies that befit a luxury marque's uptown wagon.

Two, however, buck the trend and proudly proclaim their unabashed belief that it's hip to be square: the big G, which pretty much looks like it did when it debuted way back during the Carter Administration, and the compact GLB, which shows a somewhat softer version of that box-it-came-in styling.

Having arrived in 2020 in its standard guise, that original GLB250 is joined in 2021 by the GLB35, a new arrival that brings AMG's hot-rod sensibility to the GLB-Class.

While the base GLB250 is powered by a 221-hp, turbocharged 2.0-liter I-4 that makes 258 lb.-ft. of torque, the speed mavens at AMG performance division decided that blown four needed a little enhancement before being dropped into an AMG engine bay. Consequently, it's massaged for GLB35 to 302 hp and 295 lb.-ft. of grunt.

mercedes2021glb35-0411b.jpg

Another departure for the newcomer: while 250 can be had with front- or all-wheel drive, the four-corner grip of 4Matic all-wheel drive is standard-issue on 35, as is an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic with a paddle-shift manual mode.

Regarding styling, 35 shows AMG's beluga-whale-mouth grille, a tall profile and a boxy rump that's very SUV-ish.

On the road, our GLB35 greeted 60 mph in the 5's while treating us to a firm ride, courtesy of an AMG Ride Control adaptive suspension, and a snarly exhaust note when laboring under an aggressive right foot. Such aggression also results in the sporty exhaust burping happily with each upshift of the transmission as it exhales through a pair of coffee-can-sized tailpipes.

Driver-selectable performance modes include Slippery, Individual, Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus. Our time was spent mostly on dry interstates and grippy twisty two-lanes, where in just over 100 miles of motoring we realized 26 mpg.

Really, our only driving complaint didn't concern dynamics -- it was the cabin's nighttime ambience. Even at the dimmest setting, the gauge display at night seems bright enough to give the driver a tan.

Speaking of the cabin, GLB35 is optionally available with a third row, providing seating for seven. We, however, sampled the standard two-row, five-seat configuration, nicely shown off in our sampler with the "Classic Red/Black Leather" interior decor -- a $1,450 upgrade.

mercedes2021glb35-0411c.jpg

Room in the front row is just fine, thank you very much, while head room in the rear is also impressive, even under the $1,500 Panorama Sunroof we had. Rear knee room isn't bad, and it's downright doable if aft riders are shown a little compassion by occupants of the front buckets.

That back seat, by the way, is split 40/20/40 for plenty of cargo-loading configurations.

Infotainment controls, alas, are more complicated than radar.

GLB35 does not benefit from the redesigned steering wheel bestowed on other 2021 Benzes, so the tiny, square, finger-swipe pads remain on the flat-bottom sport wheel's east and west spokes.

Meanwhile, the sweeping display -- gauges ahead of the driver, screen atop the center stack, all housed in a single frame -- is controlled via voice commands, steering-wheel buttons, touch screen talent, hard buttons and an endlessly vexing finger-slide pad on the center console.

Plan some quality time with your owner's manual.

Finally, there's price. While the base GLB250 starts just under 40 grand for the front-driver, the GLB35 crests $50,000 in its most austere configuration -- and only gets dearer as the buyer adds, oh, "Classic Red/Black Leather" and Panorama Sunroof.

Our sampler bottom-lined at $64,110.

But it sure is fun to drive.

VEHICLE TYPE: Four-door, five- or seven-passenger, all-wheel drive, high-performance small crossover SUV

BASE PRICE: $50,550

PRICE AS DRIVEN: $64,110; with $13,560 in options, including these major additions: $1,450 red and black leather interior; $1,050 20-inch AMG wheels; $1,500 Panorama Sunroof; $1,700 Driver Assistance Pkg.; $1,295 Multi-Media Pkg.

ENGINE: 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4

HORSEPOWER: 302 at 5800 rpm

TORQUE: 295 lb.-ft. at 3000 rpm

REQUIRED FUEL: Premium

TRANSMISSION: Eight-speed automatic with paddle-shift manual mode

EPA MPG: 21 city/26 hwy/23 combined

WHEELBASE: 111.4 inches

LENGTH: 183.1 inches

CARGO (rear seat up/down): 22 cu. ft./62 cu. ft.

SUSPENSION: Fully independent, sport-tuned

CURB WEIGHT: 3,869 lbs.

WHERE BUILT: Mexico

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

