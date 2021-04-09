2021 Mercedes AMG GLB35

Mercedes-Benz boasts an alphabet-soup selection of SUV offerings, including the G, GLA, GLB, GLC, GLE and GLS. Most are wrapped in appropriately shapely bodies that befit a luxury marque's uptown wagon.
Two, however, buck the trend and proudly proclaim their unabashed belief that it's hip to be square: the big G, which pretty much looks like it did when it debuted way back during the Carter Administration, and the compact GLB, which shows a somewhat softer version of that box-it-came-in styling.
Having arrived in 2020 in its standard guise, that original GLB250 is joined in 2021 by the GLB35, a new arrival that brings AMG's hot-rod sensibility to the GLB-Class.
While the base GLB250 is powered by a 221-hp, turbocharged 2.0-liter I-4 that makes 258 lb.-ft. of torque, the speed mavens at AMG performance division decided that blown four needed a little enhancement before being dropped into an AMG engine bay. Consequently, it's massaged for GLB35 to 302 hp and 295 lb.-ft. of grunt.
Another departure for the newcomer: while 250 can be had with front- or all-wheel drive, the four-corner grip of 4Matic all-wheel drive is standard-issue on 35, as is an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic with a paddle-shift manual mode.
Regarding styling, 35 shows AMG's beluga-whale-mouth grille, a tall profile and a boxy rump that's very SUV-ish.
On the road, our GLB35 greeted 60 mph in the 5's while treating us to a firm ride, courtesy of an AMG Ride Control adaptive suspension, and a snarly exhaust note when laboring under an aggressive right foot. Such aggression also results in the sporty exhaust burping happily with each upshift of the transmission as it exhales through a pair of coffee-can-sized tailpipes.
Driver-selectable performance modes include Slippery, Individual, Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus. Our time was spent mostly on dry interstates and grippy twisty two-lanes, where in just over 100 miles of motoring we realized 26 mpg.
Really, our only driving complaint didn't concern dynamics -- it was the cabin's nighttime ambience. Even at the dimmest setting, the gauge display at night seems bright enough to give the driver a tan.
Speaking of the cabin, GLB35 is optionally available with a third row, providing seating for seven. We, however, sampled the standard two-row, five-seat configuration, nicely shown off in our sampler with the "Classic Red/Black Leather" interior decor -- a $1,450 upgrade.
Room in the front row is just fine, thank you very much, while head room in the rear is also impressive, even under the $1,500 Panorama Sunroof we had. Rear knee room isn't bad, and it's downright doable if aft riders are shown a little compassion by occupants of the front buckets.
That back seat, by the way, is split 40/20/40 for plenty of cargo-loading configurations.
Infotainment controls, alas, are more complicated than radar.
GLB35 does not benefit from the redesigned steering wheel bestowed on other 2021 Benzes, so the tiny, square, finger-swipe pads remain on the flat-bottom sport wheel's east and west spokes.
Meanwhile, the sweeping display -- gauges ahead of the driver, screen atop the center stack, all housed in a single frame -- is controlled via voice commands, steering-wheel buttons, touch screen talent, hard buttons and an endlessly vexing finger-slide pad on the center console.
Plan some quality time with your owner's manual.
Finally, there's price. While the base GLB250 starts just under 40 grand for the front-driver, the GLB35 crests $50,000 in its most austere configuration -- and only gets dearer as the buyer adds, oh, "Classic Red/Black Leather" and Panorama Sunroof.
Our sampler bottom-lined at $64,110.
But it sure is fun to drive.