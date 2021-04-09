2021 Mercedes AMG GLB35

Mercedes-Benz boasts an alphabet-soup selection of SUV offerings, including the G, GLA, GLB, GLC, GLE and GLS. Most are wrapped in appropriately shapely bodies that befit a luxury marque's uptown wagon.

Two, however, buck the trend and proudly proclaim their unabashed belief that it's hip to be square: the big G, which pretty much looks like it did when it debuted way back during the Carter Administration, and the compact GLB, which shows a somewhat softer version of that box-it-came-in styling.

Having arrived in 2020 in its standard guise, that original GLB250 is joined in 2021 by the GLB35, a new arrival that brings AMG's hot-rod sensibility to the GLB-Class.

While the base GLB250 is powered by a 221-hp, turbocharged 2.0-liter I-4 that makes 258 lb.-ft. of torque, the speed mavens at AMG performance division decided that blown four needed a little enhancement before being dropped into an AMG engine bay. Consequently, it's massaged for GLB35 to 302 hp and 295 lb.-ft. of grunt.

Another departure for the newcomer: while 250 can be had with front- or all-wheel drive, the four-corner grip of 4Matic all-wheel drive is standard-issue on 35, as is an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic with a paddle-shift manual mode.

Regarding styling, 35 shows AMG's beluga-whale-mouth grille, a tall profile and a boxy rump that's very SUV-ish.

On the road, our GLB35 greeted 60 mph in the 5's while treating us to a firm ride, courtesy of an AMG Ride Control adaptive suspension, and a snarly exhaust note when laboring under an aggressive right foot. Such aggression also results in the sporty exhaust burping happily with each upshift of the transmission as it exhales through a pair of coffee-can-sized tailpipes.