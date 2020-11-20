The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S is an eclectic problem-solver. In one vehicle, it provides new-car shoppers with solutions to three disparate quandaries:

1.) You need an SUV to carry people and tote stuff. Check. GLE 63 seats five and, with the rear seat folded, can tote nearly 75 cubic-feet worth of gear and goods.

2.) You need an SUV, but what you really want is an ultra high-performance rocket. Check. Behind its 603-hp, twin-turbo V-8, GLE 63 S will greet 60 mph in less than 4 seconds.

3.) You need relief from a heavy burden of excess disposable income. Mega-check. This speedster will drain from your bank account a minimum of $114,945; a highly motivated buyer, as was the individual who optioned the sample we drove, can ring the register north of 130 grand.

Problems solved. (But, gee, I wish I had Problem 3.)

Fully redesigned for 2021, the GLE 63 S is rolling proof that Mercedes' AMG performance division -- fully aware that more than half its sales these days are SUVs(!) -- is unwilling to forego ultra high-performance to get utility. GLE 63 S is a seamless combination of both.

The utility is evident in a generous cargo hold and a marvelously roomy back seat that easily folds for toting duty. But it's the performance that sells this guy.

Boasting a pair of blowers, GLE 63 S's twin-turbo V-8 generates 603 hp and a pavement-liquefying 627 lb.-ft. of torque, the latter fully onboard at 2,500 rpm. With a paddle-shift nine-speed automatic sending hair-raising power to all four wheels -- rear-biased "Performance 4Matic" AWD is standard -- this guy will greet 60 mph in 3.7 seconds on the way to a top speed of 174 mph. And all the while it sings a lusty exhaust note, a vocal talent that's typical of AMG's hand-assembled V-8s.