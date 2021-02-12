2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 sedan

It may be a pricey, high-performance luxury sedan, but we christened it "Disco-Car."

The name was bestowed on our 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 test car by our 10-year-old granddaughter, who was mightily impressed by the smooth and rhythmic color-changing talent of E53's ambient interior lighting.

"It's like a disco-car," she declared. And the name stuck.

However, for those who don't remember -- or might want to forget -- the disco era's bell-bottom pants, monotonously pumping music, mullet hair-dos and mind-numbing strobe lights, E53's ambient cabin illumination, in addition to its color-changing ability, can also be made a solid color (no less than nine from which to choose), dimmed, or turned off all together.

But there's a lot more to this remarkable sedan than a light show (although, I will say, at night, when the car is started, the headlights also exhibit a brief, but striking, display of their own).

For 2021, the AMG E53 sedan, like all E-Class models, gets a revised front and rear look. There's also a new AMG steering wheel that jettisons the old (and tiny) square finger-pad infotainment controls for larger, easier-to-find recessed areas, and some techy infotainment upgrades.

That infotainment system is displayed on a wide, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and, just to the right of that, a big, 12.3-inch screen atop the center stack. Both are housed under a sweeping, single roof.

It's all configurable to the driver's taste, but there's a real learning curve involved, even with the improved steering-wheel thumb pads that operate many functions. Another control option is the finger-slide pad and buttons on the center floor console.