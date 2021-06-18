2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA250

On the road, the little guy is peppy. We greeted 60 mph in the mid-6’s while realizing in our 4Matic 26 mpg in just over 100 miles of mixed city/hwy driving. During that drive, 250 proved itself to be quiet, smooth and comfortable, just like a Mercedes ought to be.

Oh, and it’s notable that a difference is definitely discernible between drive modes of Comfort and Sport, the latter muscling up the proceedings noticeably. Other modes include Individual, Eco and Off-road.

Less appreciated are the controls for the fancy infotainment system with which our GLA was equipped. While a 7-inch touch screen is standard, we traded up, via GLA’s $1,750 Premium Package, to a pair of 10.25-inch screens. One is in front of the driver, displaying the gauge package and all its configurations, and the other, atop the center stack, presents the typical menus, including audio, media, phone, navigation and more.

Alas, to control these visual marvels, Mercedes primarily provides a couple of tiny thumb pads on the steering wheel and a finger-slide pad on the floor console. Manipulation of these controllers requires a learning curve and some practice sessions. Happily, the on-screen climate controls are parroted by a host of hard buttons, making cabin comfort easier to regulate than cabin entertainment.