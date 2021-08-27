2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Grown up accommodations? Room is spectacular front and rear in this full-size sedan, which boasts a back seat that can be optioned up to sybaritic levels of chauffeured-driven chic.

Cutting-edge, 21st century tech? Our S580 had more cameras than Paramount, along with a dizzying array of complex infotainment controls that jettison knobs and buttons for sliders and touch pads.

The effect on your bank account? S500 starts at $110,850, S580 at $117,350. After our 580 bumped the price north by $28,940 in options, our bottom line of $146,290 should have included a bath-and-a-half.

And that was our only gripe with this astounding automobile. For a base price of nearly 120 grand, shouldn't fancy 20-inch wheels and boffo audio be standard? In our car, they were, respectively, $950 and $6,730 options, the latter a 1,750-watt Burmester High End 4D Surround Sound system. But, otherwise, if you complain about this car, you're just grouchy.

It's miraculous.