2021 Nissan Rogue: This compact crossover knows its mission in life and unabashedly embraces it

Even Nissan now seems to concede that Rogue is about as roguish as sensible shoes.

We've long kidded Rogue for its nihilistic name. Handy, convenient, competent and frugal, Rogue -- far from rebellious -- has always been most eager to please. With the newly minted, third-generation 2021 model, Nissan officially concurs: "All-new Nissan Rogue engineered to make family life easier," is the headline topping Rogue's official press release.

Now, that doesn't sound very roguish. In fact, it sounds downright domesticated. And, in the compact crossover segment, it's downright sensible -- particularly for a vehicle seeking to recapture its glory days.

The hottest segment in the industry is the compact crossover, and there was a time, back in 2017, when Nissan's Rogue was virtually tied with Toyota's RAV4 for best-seller in this best-selling segment. In calendar-year 2020, however, Rogue found itself outsold not only by RAV4, but also by the Honda CR-V and the Chevy Equinox.

For 2021, Rogue is completely redesigned in a move to enhance the features crossover buyers prize most -- comfort, convenience and accommodation.

Offered in trims of S, SV, SL and the new-for-2021 top-of-the-line Platinum, the five-passenger Rogue, in all its iterations, can be had with front- or all-wheel drive.

We drove a Platinum AWD and found it remarkably elegant and handier than a universal remote.

The elegance is evident in Platinum's interior decor, including well-bolstered front buckets, patterned and perforated leather seat covers, wood accents and a panoramic sun roof, not to mention a heated steering wheel, heated outboard seats front and rear and a tri-zone climate system -- heady stuff, indeed, for this blue-collar category.