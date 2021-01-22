 Skip to main content
2021 Nissan Rogue: This compact crossover knows its mission in life and unabashedly embraces it
Photo provided by Nissan

In its all-new third-generation, the Nissan Rogue focuses on convenience and comfort. Photo provided by Nissan

Even Nissan now seems to concede that Rogue is about as roguish as sensible shoes.

We've long kidded Rogue for its nihilistic name. Handy, convenient, competent and frugal, Rogue -- far from rebellious -- has always been most eager to please. With the newly minted, third-generation 2021 model, Nissan officially concurs: "All-new Nissan Rogue engineered to make family life easier," is the headline topping Rogue's official press release.

Now, that doesn't sound very roguish. In fact, it sounds downright domesticated. And, in the compact crossover segment, it's downright sensible -- particularly for a vehicle seeking to recapture its glory days.

The hottest segment in the industry is the compact crossover, and there was a time, back in 2017, when Nissan's Rogue was virtually tied with Toyota's RAV4 for best-seller in this best-selling segment. In calendar-year 2020, however, Rogue found itself outsold not only by RAV4, but also by the Honda CR-V and the Chevy Equinox.

For 2021, Rogue is completely redesigned in a move to enhance the features crossover buyers prize most -- comfort, convenience and accommodation.

Photo provided by Nissan

Photo provided by Nissan

Offered in trims of S, SV, SL and the new-for-2021 top-of-the-line Platinum, the five-passenger Rogue, in all its iterations, can be had with front- or all-wheel drive.

We drove a Platinum AWD and found it remarkably elegant and handier than a universal remote.

The elegance is evident in Platinum's interior decor, including well-bolstered front buckets, patterned and perforated leather seat covers, wood accents and a panoramic sun roof, not to mention a heated steering wheel, heated outboard seats front and rear and a tri-zone climate system -- heady stuff, indeed, for this blue-collar category.

Exterior styling adds to the panache with a bolder "V" grille, muscular rear shoulders below the D-pillar and, on our Platinum, LED lighting elements, 19-inch wheels and loads of chrome.

The long list of handy features is highlighted by a roomy (and folding) rear seat, a flat-fold front-passenger seat (to accommodate extra-long and narrow cargo) and a cargo bay whose floor is height-configurable.

Only the standard (and only) powertrain -- a 2.5-liter, 181-hp four mated to a CVT automatic -- seems happy to settle for simply adequate. Although sufficient to the task, that drivetrain, despite Eco, Standard and Sport drive modes, doesn't enable more than average-for-the-segment enthusiasm. We greeted 60 mph in the mid-8's. We will say, though, the CVT, in Sport mode, does provide a welcome impersonation of a traditional step-gear automatic.

Photo provided by Nissan

Photo provided by Nissan

In just over 100 miles, more highway than city, we realized 32 mpg in our AWD Platinum.

Clearly more concerned with security than velocity, Rogue offers as standard equipment such hand-wringing safety sentries as Auto Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. And did we mention 10 -- count 'em, 10 -- air bags?

Optional is ProPILOT Assist, a driver-assist system so aggressive -- particularly with steering inputs -- it can make Rogue feel like a nanny whose hair bun is wrapped a tad too tightly. Ultimately, we disabled it.

Regarding infotainment, the 9-inch touch screen in our Platinum was effortless to use, in no small part to its greatly appreciated knobs for radio volume and tuning. Also, navigation, a 10-speaker Bose premium audio system and wireless Apple CarPlay talent in our Platinum was heady stuff for this blue-collar segment.

Rogue may boast less-than-visceral driving characteristics, but it's endlessly concerned with making life easier, more convenient and more secure.

That'll make it a lot of friends among compact-crossover buyers.

2021 Nissan Rogue

VEHICLE TYPE: Front- or all-wheel drive, five-passenger compact crossover SUV

BASE PRICE: S: $26,745; SV: $28,435; SL: $33,095; Platinum: $36,525 (prices are for FWD models; add $1,400 to each for AWD)

PRICE AS DRIVEN: $38,310; a Platinum with $1,400 AWD; $385 floor mats/Cargo Area Protector Pkg.

ENGINE: 2.5-liter I-4

HORSEPOWER: 181 at 6000 rpm

TORQUE: 181 lb.-ft. at 3600 rpm

RECOMMENDED FUEL: Regular

TRANSMISSION: Continuously variable (CVT) Xtronic automatic with paddle shifters and Eco and Sport modes

EPA MPG: S FWD: 27 city/35 hwy/30 combined; SV/SL/Platinum FWD: 26/34/29; S AWD: 26/33/29; SV/SL/Platinum AWD: 25/32/28

WHEELBASE: 106.5 inches

OVERALL LENGTH: 183.0 inches

CARGO ROOM: Rear seat up: 31.6 cu. ft. (SL and Platinum w/ "Divide-N-Hide" floor in low position: 36.5 cu. ft.); rear seat folded: 74.1 cu. ft.

TOWING MAX.: 1,350 lbs.

WHERE BUILT: Smyrna, Tenn.

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

