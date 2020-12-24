2021 Ram 1500 TRX: It's as close to miraculous as a four-wheeled vehicle gets

In this season of Yuletide miracles, here's an automotive one: the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

Blending more disparate talents than a single vehicle ought to have, the all-new TRX somehow manages to combine in one ride a brawny pickup that'll tow four tons, a hot rod that'll greet 60 mph in four seconds, an off-road boulder-crawler whose suspension flex exceeds a foot, and a luxury car that's a sybaritic cocoon on the highway.

This is about as close to miraculous as a four-wheeled conveyance gets.

To create this machine, the gearheads at FCA raided the parts bins of Ram, Jeep, Dodge and the SRT performance division, using as their canvas a Ram 1500 Crew Cab.

To get the off-roader, they beefed up the frame, slipped under the body Bilstein off-road performance shocks, shod TRX with knobby Goodyear Wrangler Territory all-terrains, and limbered up the suspension with the aforementioned rock-crawling flex. They then installed permanent 4WD, additional transfer-case modes of 4hi and 4lo, and stuck in a locking differential. The result: a highly capable off-road roughneck.

To get the hot rod, engineers stuffed the engine bay with a 6.2-liter, supercharged Hemi V-8 -- an engine that also lives in the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Dodge Durango Hellcat. Here it generates 702 hp and 650 lb.-ft. of torque, snarling fury sent to all four wheels through a standard paddle-shift eight-speed automatic.

To that muscle is added, at the touch of a button, the go-fast tech of brake-torqueing Launch Control, designed specifically to make a trip to 60 mph as brief as possible. We made the trip in about 4 seconds -- whew! Had we kept the skinny pedal buried, we'd ultimately have seen a top speed of 118 mph, zooming past 100 mph at the 10-second mark.