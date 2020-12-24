 Skip to main content
2021 Ram 1500 TRX: It's as close to miraculous as a four-wheeled vehicle gets
2021 Ram 1500 TRX

The all-new Ram 1500 TRX manages to blend unlikely attributes: a fire-breathing hot rod and a roughneck off-roader. Photo provided by Ram

In this season of Yuletide miracles, here's an automotive one: the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

Blending more disparate talents than a single vehicle ought to have, the all-new TRX somehow manages to combine in one ride a brawny pickup that'll tow four tons, a hot rod that'll greet 60 mph in four seconds, an off-road boulder-crawler whose suspension flex exceeds a foot, and a luxury car that's a sybaritic cocoon on the highway.

This is about as close to miraculous as a four-wheeled conveyance gets.

To create this machine, the gearheads at FCA raided the parts bins of Ram, Jeep, Dodge and the SRT performance division, using as their canvas a Ram 1500 Crew Cab.

To get the off-roader, they beefed up the frame, slipped under the body Bilstein off-road performance shocks, shod TRX with knobby Goodyear Wrangler Territory all-terrains, and limbered up the suspension with the aforementioned rock-crawling flex. They then installed permanent 4WD, additional transfer-case modes of 4hi and 4lo, and stuck in a locking differential. The result: a highly capable off-road roughneck.

Photo provided by Ram

Photo provided by Ram

To get the hot rod, engineers stuffed the engine bay with a 6.2-liter, supercharged Hemi V-8 -- an engine that also lives in the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Dodge Durango Hellcat. Here it generates 702 hp and 650 lb.-ft. of torque, snarling fury sent to all four wheels through a standard paddle-shift eight-speed automatic.

To that muscle is added, at the touch of a button, the go-fast tech of brake-torqueing Launch Control, designed specifically to make a trip to 60 mph as brief as possible. We made the trip in about 4 seconds -- whew! Had we kept the skinny pedal buried, we'd ultimately have seen a top speed of 118 mph, zooming past 100 mph at the 10-second mark.

But, despite the off-road suspension, the knobby rubber, the truck-tough towing chassis and the snarly V-8, TRX is civilized as a highway companion, providing a solid ride in a quiet cabin -- quiet, that is, as long as you don't provoke that big, blown V-8.

Speaking of which, under hard acceleration, that eight-pack's snarl will fill your world as your spine is pressed into the seatback. Scary-fast.

If there's fault to be found with this remarkable truck, it's thirst. We drove 120 miles, mixing city driving with highway motoring and, on a deserted ocean of asphalt, with Launch-Control acceleration thrills, and wound up registering 9 mpg. On premium fuel, of course.

Oh, and this truck is big. More than half a foot wider than a standard Ram 1500 thanks to its flaring fenders, TRX is a handful in tight spaces. True story: at a fast-food drive-through, I glanced at my side mirror and, for just a second, thought someone was behind me. Then I realized it was my own fat rear fender.

Photo provided by Ram

Photo provided by Ram

Available only as a crew-cab, TRX's interior room is marvelous in a cabin whose sporty elegance includes the aforementioned leather and suede, along with every modern convenience and the latest iteration of FCA's bar-setting infotainment interface. It's a 12-inch vertical touch screen in TRX -- a screen that pretty much takes up the entire center stack. Fortunately, it's lovely to view and easy to navigate.

In the gauge pod's reconfigurable screen you'll find not only a choice of the usual suspects -- trip, mpg, navi, audio, phone, etc. -- but also two Performance pages, one for off-road (real-time wheel articulation, body roll and pitch, drivetrain configuration) and a second for hot-rodding (acceleration and lap timers, g-force ratings, braking distances). It's quite remarkable, really.

Of course, even at this time of year, miracles don't come cheap. Starting at $71,690, our loaded TRX -- vented seats, heated wheel, heated rear seats, 19-speaker audio upgrade, Carbon Fiber Trim Pkg., two off-road spare tires (one mounted in the bed) and loads more, we crested 90 grand.

This is as good as a pickup gets. I think I'll check my bank account. If there's enough to buy this truck, it'll be a miracle.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

VEHICLE TYPE: Four-door, five-passenger, 4WD, crew cab, high-performance pickup

BASE PRICE: $71,690

PRICE AS DRIVEN: $91,205; total options $19,515, including these major additions: $1,095 Technology Group; $1,295 TRX Carbon Fiber Pkg.; $7,920 TRX Level 2 Equipment Group; $1,495 panoramic sun roof; $1,195 Harman Kardon 19-speaker premium sound; $1,895 Bead Lock-capable Aluminum Wheels

ENGINE: 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8

HORSEPOWER: 702 at 6100 rpm

TORQUE: 650 lb.-ft. at 4800 rpm

REQUIRED FUEL: Premium

TRANSMISSION: Eight-speed automatic

EPA MPG: 10 city/14 hwy/12 combined

WHEELBASE: 145.1 inches

LENGTH: 232.9 inches

TRUNK: 8.9 cu. ft.

SUSPENSION: Fully independent

CARGO BOX LENGTH: 5 ft. 7-in.

TOWING MAX.: 8,100 lbs.

WHERE BUILT: Sterling Heights, Michigan

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

