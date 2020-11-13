2021 Subaru Crosstrek: Finally, Subie’s tiny crossover offers an upgraded engine option

Although on a small scale, Subaru’s Crosstrek has embraced an age-old automotive maxim: nothing displaces displacement.

Before the widespread adoption of turbochargers and superchargers, the road to more power was paved with cubic inches. For 2021, Subaru has adopted that theory to address Crosstrek’s one glaring fault -- anemic power.

Heretofore, the only engine available in Subaru’s little crossover was a 2.0-liter, horizontally opposed four that makes 152 hp and 145 lb.-ft. of torque. Still holding sway in 2021 as this guy’s base engine, Crosstreks equipped with that 2.0-liter, we can say from experience, are slower than a school-zone speed limit.

For 2021, however, this subcompact crossover has raided the parts bin of its larger showroom mates, the midsize Legacy sedan and Outback wagon, to borrow their 2.5-liter flat four as an optional upgrade. It’s an engine that boosts Crosstrek’s power to 182 ponies and grunt to 176 lb.-ft. -- increases of 16 and 17 percent, respectively.

And, yeah, it makes a difference. Behind the base 2.0-liter, Crosstrek is within shouting distance of 10 seconds by the time it reaches 60 mph. A 2.5-liter Crosstrek, we found, makes the same trip in a blink over 8 ticks.

Offered in base, Premium, new-for-2021 Sport and Limited trims, Crosstrek’s entry-level model and its Premium trim get the 2.0-liter. However, Sport and Limited, which is the one we drove, are motivated by the 2.5-liter engine, a horizontally opposed four managed exclusively by a CVT automatic. (The base engine buttons to either a standard six-speed manual or, optionally, the CVT.)