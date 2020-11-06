2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: It’s the frugal, sensible member of the family

With its various model choices, the 2021 Toyota Corolla offers the option of being a kid again or acting like a responsible adult. I found myself acting like a responsible adult.

I hate it when that happens.

Corolla’s new-for-2021 kid-again option is the Apex Edition. Available on Corolla SE and XSE, the Apex Edition Corolla starts at $26,455. Among its highlights are a 2.0-liter, 169-hp I-4, available summer tires and six-speed manual (a CVT automatic will manage most versions), black aero body kit, sport-tuned suspension and an available rear spoiler.

We, however, drove the buttoned- down, sensible choice: the 2021 Corolla Hybrid. Here is a car that discharges its assigned duties well while making no pretense at other performance accolades. It’s focused on the mission, and the mission is to provide a comfortable cabin and hassle-free thrift at an attainable bottom-line.

Mission accomplished. Corolla Hybrid boasts a relaxing interior and stratospheric fuel economy, all at an affordable price and all without the hassle of having to plug it in.

Available exclusively in LE trim, the 2021 Corolla Hybrid starts just under 25 grand. Once acquired at that affordable price, it’s cheap to keep. Very cheap to keep!

The EPA rates this hybrid at a lofty 52 mpg combined city/hwy. We did even better. Way better. In 180 miles, we realized an astounding 61 mpg in mixed city/hwy driving -- a figure that beats even the remarkable 55 mpg we got last year driving an all-but-identical 2020 model.

The downside is that this guy is slower than a school-zone speed limit. Its leisurely stroll to 60 mph takes so long -- nearly 11 seconds -- we regretted not bringing lunch.