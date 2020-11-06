2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: It’s the frugal, sensible member of the family

With its various model choices, the 2021 Toyota Corolla offers the option of being a kid again or acting like a responsible adult. I found myself acting like a responsible adult.
I hate it when that happens.
Corolla’s new-for-2021 kid-again option is the Apex Edition. Available on Corolla SE and XSE, the Apex Edition Corolla starts at $26,455. Among its highlights are a 2.0-liter, 169-hp I-4, available summer tires and six-speed manual (a CVT automatic will manage most versions), black aero body kit, sport-tuned suspension and an available rear spoiler.
We, however, drove the buttoned- down, sensible choice: the 2021 Corolla Hybrid. Here is a car that discharges its assigned duties well while making no pretense at other performance accolades. It’s focused on the mission, and the mission is to provide a comfortable cabin and hassle-free thrift at an attainable bottom-line.
Mission accomplished. Corolla Hybrid boasts a relaxing interior and stratospheric fuel economy, all at an affordable price and all without the hassle of having to plug it in.
Available exclusively in LE trim, the 2021 Corolla Hybrid starts just under 25 grand. Once acquired at that affordable price, it’s cheap to keep. Very cheap to keep!
The EPA rates this hybrid at a lofty 52 mpg combined city/hwy. We did even better. Way better. In 180 miles, we realized an astounding 61 mpg in mixed city/hwy driving -- a figure that beats even the remarkable 55 mpg we got last year driving an all-but-identical 2020 model.
The downside is that this guy is slower than a school-zone speed limit. Its leisurely stroll to 60 mph takes so long -- nearly 11 seconds -- we regretted not bringing lunch.
That glacial acceleration and those lofty mpg numbers are courtesy of a 1.8-liter I-4 combined with a pair of electric motors and a 1.3-kWh battery pack, all managed by a CVT automatic. Total powertrain output is 121 hp and 105 lb.-ft. of torque.
Interestingly, the packaging of Toyota’s Hybrid Synergy Drive hardware in Corolla puts the battery pack under the rear seat. The result not only prevents that pack from infringing on trunk space, but also enables the split rear seat to fold for more cargo room. The created opening, however, is small and the load floor isn’t even in the same ZIP code as flat.
Other than leisurely acceleration, the driving experience is fine. Sure, there’s a bit of wind and road noise at highway speed, but nothing egregious. Meanwhile, Corolla’s suspenders provide a compliant on-road demeanor. Add drive modes of Normal, Eco, Power (such as it is) and, for brief runs, a pure electric EV mode, and the driver has some sense of communion with the car.
Exterior styling is all but indistinguishable from the standard sedan while, inside, room is marvelous up front in nicely bolstered, manually controlled buckets -- height-adjustable for the driver’s seat. In back, leg room is OK, head room fine.
Meanwhile, the LE decor is blue-collar elegant. Neoprene-like seat covers are pattern-stitched on front seat backs while satin metal-look accents appear around the cabin and piano-black accents class up the center console and center-stack screen.
That infotainment system’s blend of an 8.0-inch touch-screen, redundant hard-button controls and knobs for radio volume and tuning all combine to make navigating the electronics easy.
Finally, every 2021 Corolla includes as standard equipment the Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite of active safety features: a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane-departure alert with steering assist, auto high beams, radar cruise control, road-sign assist and lane-tracing assist that helps to keep the vehicle centered in its lane.
When it comes to affordable motoring, Corolla can be had with either fun and frolic or parsimonious pragmatism in mind.
This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.
