2021 Toyota Land Cruiser

Enzo Ferrari once observed: "Aerodynamics are for people who can't build engines." Fortunately for the 2021 Land Cruiser, Toyota can build engines.

Essentially the same vehicle it was way back in 2007 when this sixth-generation bowed as a 2008 model, Land Cruiser continues to boast the aerodynamics of a barn, not to mention a curb weight of nearly three tons. And, yet, we greeted 60 mph in about 7 seconds.

So, yeah, there's an engine here.

To put a finer point on it, every Land Cruiser -- base or the Heritage Edition trim we drove -- is powered by a 5.7-liter V-8 that generates 381 hp and a pavement-rippling 401 lb.-ft. of torque.

That big-displacement eight-pack is up to the task of hauling this old-school SUV, but it requires lots of fuel to do it. Even by its humongous, body-on-frame, truck-based SUV standards, Land Cruiser is a thirsty cus. The EPA rates it at 14 mpg in combined city/hwy motoring. Alas, in 170 miles of mixed motoring, we managed only 13.

In return, however, the driver is rewarded with astounding capability from a big ute built like they used to build 'em.

Available in two-row, five-passenger or three-row, eight-passenger configurations, Land Cruiser can carry loads of folks and gear into the outback. Yep, it's genuinely off-road capable -- full-time 4WD, two-speed transfer case, locking center differential and a robust truck-based chassis. It all combines, in exchange for its equally robust fuel appetite, to provide impressive trail talent.

It also provides lots of luxury. Even the base model boasts such standards as LED headlights, auto high beams, tow hitch and wiring, sunroof, four-zone climate, leather, heated and vented power front seats, a 40/20/40-split second-row that slides, folds and reclines, 50/50-split third row (an option on the Heritage Edition), heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise, 9-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, navigation and 14-speaker JBL audio. There's also all the expected 21st-century bubble wrap -- forward collision, lane departure, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warnings; auto emergency braking; front and rear parking sensors; surround-view parking camera; and more.