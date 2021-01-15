2021 Toyota Land Cruiser

Enzo Ferrari once observed: "Aerodynamics are for people who can't build engines." Fortunately for the 2021 Land Cruiser, Toyota can build engines.
Essentially the same vehicle it was way back in 2007 when this sixth-generation bowed as a 2008 model, Land Cruiser continues to boast the aerodynamics of a barn, not to mention a curb weight of nearly three tons. And, yet, we greeted 60 mph in about 7 seconds.
So, yeah, there's an engine here.
To put a finer point on it, every Land Cruiser -- base or the Heritage Edition trim we drove -- is powered by a 5.7-liter V-8 that generates 381 hp and a pavement-rippling 401 lb.-ft. of torque.
That big-displacement eight-pack is up to the task of hauling this old-school SUV, but it requires lots of fuel to do it. Even by its humongous, body-on-frame, truck-based SUV standards, Land Cruiser is a thirsty cus. The EPA rates it at 14 mpg in combined city/hwy motoring. Alas, in 170 miles of mixed motoring, we managed only 13.
In return, however, the driver is rewarded with astounding capability from a big ute built like they used to build 'em.
Available in two-row, five-passenger or three-row, eight-passenger configurations, Land Cruiser can carry loads of folks and gear into the outback. Yep, it's genuinely off-road capable -- full-time 4WD, two-speed transfer case, locking center differential and a robust truck-based chassis. It all combines, in exchange for its equally robust fuel appetite, to provide impressive trail talent.
It also provides lots of luxury. Even the base model boasts such standards as LED headlights, auto high beams, tow hitch and wiring, sunroof, four-zone climate, leather, heated and vented power front seats, a 40/20/40-split second-row that slides, folds and reclines, 50/50-split third row (an option on the Heritage Edition), heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise, 9-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, navigation and 14-speaker JBL audio. There's also all the expected 21st-century bubble wrap -- forward collision, lane departure, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warnings; auto emergency braking; front and rear parking sensors; surround-view parking camera; and more.
Consequently, Toyota doesn't give much thought to this guy's aging chassis when setting its price. The base model starts at $86,880 while the Heritage Edition we drove, even without the third-row option, rings the register at over 89 large. Yowza!
Considering the big guy's footprint, you won't be surprised to know that room is great in front. Ditto the middle row (that was the back row in our five-passenger Heritage Edition), where a six-footer can comfortably sit behind a six-foot driver. Also, our Heritage's back seat, which folded and tumbled for a flat load floor, included heated outboard cushions and dedicated rear climate controls. A cool old-school feature: a 70/30 horizontally split tailgate.
Happily, interior trim -- wood, satin metal, black leather with contrasting stitching -- is appropriately classy for the price while the infotainment stuff is modern, including Toyota's Entune smartphone app suite, a gauge-pack reconfigurable screen and a centerstack touch screen with plenty of redundant hard buttons.
On the road, Land Cruiser's truck antecedents come through. Oh, it handles lithely considering it size and weight, but road noise and, not surprisingly given the face it shows the elements, wind noise are evident -- more than you might expect from a nearly 90-grand vehicle.
This aging Land Cruiser, with its solid-axle rear suspension, is competing against vehicles that are far newer and, with indy rear suspenders, decidedly more contemporary, including the likes of the Ford Expedition, Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon. But Land Cruiser soldiers on, working to keep up in 2021 with techy features and its impeccable capability.