When it comes to cars with umbilical cords, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime makes a strong case that plug-in hybrids are way more real-world friendly than strictly electric cars.

Here's a family-oriented compact crossover that, after a full charge, can travel up to 42 EPA-rated miles on pure electric power, meaning that 99 percent of the world can drive back and forth to work all week, charging this RAV nightly, and never burn a drop of gasoline in the daily commute.

On the other hand, if a sudden whim to drive to Denver grabs a RAV4 Prime owner, no worries. This plug-in hybrid, once its electric-drive battery's charge is depleted, will travel happily all day and all night on fossil fuel, just like any standard gas/electric hybrid vehicle -- and, in the process, the EPA says, it will return a combined 38 mpg.

Impressive stuff, even if we managed in a RAV4 Prime only 35 combined mpg in 140 miles of mixed city/hwy motoring. Regardless, driven on electrons or gas, this guy's cheap to keep. However, it costs a lot of dough to save that money.

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid is offered in two trims -- SE and XSE. SE starts at $39,220, almost $10,000 more than a standard RAV4 Hybrid LE. The nicely equipped XSE we drove, which carries a base price of $42,545, added a bevy of options -- Premium Pkg., audio upgrade and more -- to bottom-line within shouting distance of 50 thousand bucks. Ouch.

Powering Prime is much of the same greasy stuff that motivates the standard-hybrid RAV4 -- that is to say, a 2.5-liter I-4 and electric motors to power the front and rear wheels. The result is standard all-wheel drive managed by a CVT automatic.