2021 Toyota Venza
2021 Toyota Venza

The name is familiar, but the vehicle wearing it isn't -- at least, to U.S. buyers

toyota2021venza0627a.jpg

Sharing a platform with the RAV4, the 2021 Toyota Venza is offered exclusively as a gas/electric hybrid.

Toyota's Venza is back, but the Toyota Venza you remember isn't.

Toyota has reintroduced the Venza nameplate to its crossover lineup with the arrival of the 2021 Venza. But this new model bears no relationship whatsoever to the Venza Toyota offered American car buyers from 2009 through 2015.

The original Venza, during its brief,  seven-model-year run, was based on the midsize Camry sedan platform, it boasted a 2.7-liter I-4 or a 3.5-liter V-6, it offered up to 70 cubic feet of seats-folded cargo space and it provided enough muscle in V-6 form to tow up to 3,500 pounds.

This all-new Venza, offered in LE, XLE and Limited trims, is based on the RAV4 crossover platform, provides only a hybrid powertrain, offers a maximum seats-folded cargo bin of 55 cubic feet and is not officially rated to tow anything. But it sure looks a lot cooler.

Although new to stateside buyers, this vehicle is familiar to Toyota fans in international markets where it's known as the Harrier. And there, too, it wears styling that speaks a language everyone can understand.

That universal-appeal haberdashery starts with a blunt, tough-guy nose accented by a sweeping east-west chrome strip. In profile, Venza displays two-tone mirror caps, myriad character lines and, on the Limited we drove, 19-inch wheels that look even larger on this smallish midsize crossover.

toyota2021venza0627b.jpg

Out back is the cosmetic piece de resistance: a jutting, horizontal blade of taillights that's nearly sharp enough to cut steak, splitting the rump into an impossibly fast backlight above and a finely creased section below. This guy's a head-turner.

Inside, room is fine up front in bucket seats that are comfy, supportive and well bolstered.

 In back, a tall guy will encounter a lack of leg room behind a tall driver, but average-stature adults will be OK. Headroom, alas, also is an issue for the vertically gifted -- particularly under the "Star Gaze Fixed Panoramic Roof" we had.

Speaking of which, that roof, though it doesn't open, is about as cool a lid as you're likely to find. Not only does it provide a power shade, it also acts as a chameleon that, at the touch of a button, can be made translucent to allow in only filtered light or transparent to let the sun shine in. Very cool!

The 60/40 split rear seat folds for a flat load floor.

Venza's all-wheel drive hybrid powertrain consists of a 2.5-liter I-4 assisted by three electric motors -- two motor/generators and a third for the rear wheels -- along with a small, 0.9-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. That hardware, essentially, is shared with the RAV4 hybrid, although the RAV uses a larger, 1.6-kWh nickel-metal-hydride battery pack.

toyota2021venza0627c.jpg

On the road, Venza, with drive modes of Normal, Eco and Sport, returns fabulous fuel economy. In 215 miles, more city than highway, we realized an astounding 42 mpg -- 3 better than the EPA predicted!

In all modes this guy is quiet, smooth and civil, although it's not the fastest crossover in town. We greeted 60 mph in a fairly leisurely 8 seconds.

But we were OK that with. This is, after all, a thoroughly frugal family ride, not a hot-rod. Our main complaint was with Limited's upgraded infotainment system, which is endlessly vexing. We had a fancy 12.3-inch touch screen, a paucity of hard buttons (mainly for climate) and nary a knob to be found. Radio volume and tuning are controlled by rocker switches on the wheel and touch pads on the center stack. Sheesh!

That fancy system is optional on XLE, standard on Limited. Venza's base system, with its 8.0-inch screen and knobs for climate and radio, looks preferable, really.

In the final analysis, this new Venza is a high-mpg wagon with eye-popping good looks. And that pretty much sums it up.

VEHICLE TYPE: Midsize, five-passenger, four-door, all-wheel drive hybrid crossover SUV

BASE PRICE: LE: $33,745; XLE: $37,275; Limited: $41,075

PRICE AS DRIVEN: $43,200; a Limited with $1,400 Star Gaze Fixed Panoramic Roof; $725 Advanced Technology Pkg. (Head-Up Display, rain-sensing wipers

ENGINE: 2.5-liter I-4 assisted by two electric motor-generators, a third electric motor on the rear axle, 0.9-kWh lithium-ion battery pack

HORSEPOWER (total system): 219 hp

TORQUE: Gas I-4: 163 lb.-ft.; front-wheels electric motor: 149 lb.-ft.; rear-wheels electric motor: 89 lb.-ft.

RECOMMENDED FUEL: Regular

TRANSMISSION: Continuously variable (CVT) automatic

EPA MPG: 40 city/37 hwy/39 combined

WHEELBASE: 105.9 inches

LENGTH: 186.6 inches

CARGO (rear seat up/down): 28.8 cu. ft./55.1 cu. ft.

BASE CURB WEIGHT: 3,847 lbs.

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

