2021 Toyota Venza

Out back is the cosmetic piece de resistance: a jutting, horizontal blade of taillights that's nearly sharp enough to cut steak, splitting the rump into an impossibly fast backlight above and a finely creased section below. This guy's a head-turner.

Inside, room is fine up front in bucket seats that are comfy, supportive and well bolstered.

In back, a tall guy will encounter a lack of leg room behind a tall driver, but average-stature adults will be OK. Headroom, alas, also is an issue for the vertically gifted -- particularly under the "Star Gaze Fixed Panoramic Roof" we had.

Speaking of which, that roof, though it doesn't open, is about as cool a lid as you're likely to find. Not only does it provide a power shade, it also acts as a chameleon that, at the touch of a button, can be made translucent to allow in only filtered light or transparent to let the sun shine in. Very cool!

The 60/40 split rear seat folds for a flat load floor.