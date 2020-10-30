 Skip to main content
Brand Ave. Studios
Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production to distribution.

2021 Volkswagen Atlas: It turned out to be a witch’s broom that seated seven comfortably
The Atlas seven-passenger SUV is the biggest vehicle VW has ever offered stateside.

The Atlas seven-passenger SUV is the biggest vehicle VW has ever offered stateside. Photo provided by Volkswagen

The kids called it a big witch’s broom.

The adults called it the right tool for the task at hand.

Volkswagen calls it the 2021 Atlas.

The largest vehicle ever offered by VW in the states, it was an Atlas -- a cavernously roomy, three-row, seven-passenger crossover -- that ferried us through the “Halloween at the Farm” drive-through experience at Grant’s Farm last month.

For that scenic excursion, not only did Atlas -- with its panoramic moonroof -- fill the bill, it filled the lane. The narrow pathway through the Halloween displays -- ghosts, skeletons, a drive-through jack-o-lantern -- was, in fact, the familiar asphalt track on which Grant’s Farm’s trams usually haul visitors. And, I’m here to tell ya, those tram drivers are good.

Even on the interstate, Atlas -- half a foot longer and a tad wider than a Toyota Land Cruiser, fer cryin’ out loud -- feels big enough to be seen from space. Navigating it along that tram track, and over the tiny bridge that accessed it, felt like docking the Queen Mary.

Photo provided by Volkswagen

Happily, interior room was commensurate with the ocean liner analogy. We had two adults in front, two adults and a 10-year-old kid in the middle row, and two kids -- 8- and 10-years old, respectively -- in the third row. Nobody squawked about the space accommodations.

Available in seven trims -- S, SE, SE With Technology, SE With Tech R-Line, SEL, SEL R-Line and SEL Premium -- Atlas can be had with front- or all-wheel drive and with either a 235-hp turbo-four or a 276-hp V-6. Regardless, the proceedings are managed by an eight-speed automatic.

In trim hierarchy, we occupied the middle ground: a V-6 SEL front-driver.

As noted -- and as you’d expect -- room in the front row’s twin buckets is generous. Not quite so expected is generous middle-row room, provided by a 60/40-split seat whose sections are fore/aft adjustable. The third row? It can accommodate two adults while providing good access thanks to rear doors that open wide and middle-row seats that scoot far forward.

Regarding cargo duty, the nearly 21 cu. ft. of space behind the third row is handy. For more pressing hauling needs, the third and middle rows fold flat to create a cargo bay of nearly 97 cubes.

Photo provided by Volkswagen

Styling tweaks -- and the new availability of all-wheel drive with the I-4 -- highlight 2021 updates. The wardrobe changes include revised front and rear fascias, a redrawn three-bar grille and massaged LED headlights.

On the road... uh, did we mention this guy feels big? Also, the cabin is quiet, the ride civil and the handling disciplined, considering the girth. We did find our front-driver a tad less enjoyable than the all-wheel drive versions we’ve sampled in the past. Most disconcerting was a bit of front-tire spin during our late-October rains here in St. Louis. Or maybe it was just my heavy right foot. Anyway, we felt more warm and fuzzy about the all-wheel drive edition.

Acceleration to 60 mph from the V-6 in our two-and-a-quarter-ton Atlas was nothing to write home to mom about -- high 7’s -- but power, at the least, feels adequate. In 120 miles of mixed city/hwy driving, we got 20 mpg in our V-6 front-driver.

Aimed squarely at the U.S. market, and built in VW’s Chattanooga, Tenn., plant, Atlas offers all the expected 21st-century safety features and infotainment perks, among them: blind spot monitoring with rear traffic alert, post-collision braking, lane assist with active steering functionality, adaptive cruise, Volkswagen CarNet, which provides smartphone-friendly infotainment perks like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink, and optional Fender Premium Audio, with its 480 watts and 12 speakers.

In our SEL, there was even a CD player hidden in the glove box -- an old-school nod to those who resist cell-phone music.

Atlas Halloween ride had loads of room, good handling, lots of convenience, and prices starting in the low 30’s. Nothing scary about that.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had no role in its creation or display. For more information about Brand Ave. Studios, contact tgriffin@brandavestudios.com.

2021 VOLKSWAGEN ATLAS

VEHICLE TYPE: Full-size, three-row, seven- passenger, front- or all-wheel drive SUV

BASE PRICE: I-4 FWD: $32,565; I-4 AWD: $34,465; V-6 FWD: $39,315; V-6 AWD: $41,215

PRICE AS DRIVEN: $43,315; a V-6 SEL FWD

ENGINES: 2.0L turbocharged I-4; 3.6L V-6

HORSEPOWER: I-4: 235 hp; V-6: 276 hp

TORQUE: I-4: 258 lb.-ft.; V-6: 266 lb.-ft.

RECOMMENDED FUEL: I-4/V-6: Regular

TRANSMISSION: Eight-speed automatic

EPA MPG: I-4 FWD: 21 city/24 hwy/22 combined; I-4 AWD: 20/24/22; V-6 FWD: 17/23/19; V-6 AWD: 16/22/18

WHEELBASE: 117.3 inches

LENGTH: 200.7 inches

CARGO (behind 3rd/2nd/1st row): 20.6 cu. ft./55.5 cu. ft./96.8 cu. ft.

CURB WT: I-4: 4,248 lbs.; V-6: 4,425 lbs.

TOWING: I-4: 2,000 lbs.; V-6: 5,000 lbs.

WHERE BUILT: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

