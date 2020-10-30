2021 Volkswagen Atlas: It turned out to be a witch’s broom that seated seven comfortably

The kids called it a big witch’s broom.

The adults called it the right tool for the task at hand.

Volkswagen calls it the 2021 Atlas.

The largest vehicle ever offered by VW in the states, it was an Atlas -- a cavernously roomy, three-row, seven-passenger crossover -- that ferried us through the “Halloween at the Farm” drive-through experience at Grant’s Farm last month.

For that scenic excursion, not only did Atlas -- with its panoramic moonroof -- fill the bill, it filled the lane. The narrow pathway through the Halloween displays -- ghosts, skeletons, a drive-through jack-o-lantern -- was, in fact, the familiar asphalt track on which Grant’s Farm’s trams usually haul visitors. And, I’m here to tell ya, those tram drivers are good.

Even on the interstate, Atlas -- half a foot longer and a tad wider than a Toyota Land Cruiser, fer cryin’ out loud -- feels big enough to be seen from space. Navigating it along that tram track, and over the tiny bridge that accessed it, felt like docking the Queen Mary.

Happily, interior room was commensurate with the ocean liner analogy. We had two adults in front, two adults and a 10-year-old kid in the middle row, and two kids -- 8- and 10-years old, respectively -- in the third row. Nobody squawked about the space accommodations.

Available in seven trims -- S, SE, SE With Technology, SE With Tech R-Line, SEL, SEL R-Line and SEL Premium -- Atlas can be had with front- or all-wheel drive and with either a 235-hp turbo-four or a 276-hp V-6. Regardless, the proceedings are managed by an eight-speed automatic.