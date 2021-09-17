2022 Acura MDX

Not an unreasonable boast, we found, after a week with an MDX Advance.

Add our SH-AWD model's driver-selectable chassis modes of Sport, Normal, Comfort, Snow and Personal, and this big guy is engaging to the mom or dad with both family responsibilities and a yen for driving.

Power to all four trims is provided by Honda's familiar 3.5-liter V-6, which mates to a smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic, replacing MDX's former nine-speed.

Despite its athleticism, MDX is a lot of SUV for that six-pack to haul around, and it exhibits a healthy appetite as it gets it done.

It took us about 7 seconds to greet 60 mph in our Advance, with the V-6 slurping Premium. In 145 miles, we realized just 19 mpg in combined city/hwy driving -- 2 less than the EPA thought we'd get from our all-wheel drive model.

On the other hand, the mechanicals are wrapped in eye-popping styling that makes a grand entrance at the gas station.