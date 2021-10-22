2022 Buick Encore GX

Hey, the folks over at Buick ain't no dummies. They can read the writing on the wall. And, in model year 2022, that plaster-scrawled scribble screams: "THE WORLD IS CRAZY FOR CROSSOVERS!"

So, for 2022, that's all Buick offers.

Oh, back in the day, a Buick used to be a big luxury car, just a notch below Cadillac. Grandpa will remember when wags christened Buicks "doctors' cars." The theory was the local sawbones didn't want to look too prosperous thanks to his patients' woes, so he didn't want a Cadillac. On the other hand, he still wanted (and could afford) a big luxury ride.

Buick fit the bill: slightly less ostentatious than a Caddy, but still plush as a palace thanks to such memorably sybaritic land yachts as the 17-foot-long Super Riviera Coupe of 1950, the 18-foot-long LeSabre Wildcat of '65, and the endless, 19-foot-long Electra 225 of '59.

But, oh, how times have changed!

Buick's lineup for 2022 consists of four vehicles, with not a passenger car in the bunch. Walk into a Buick showroom today and you'll see an Enclave, an Envision, an Encore GX and an Encore -- all crossover SUVs that are offered in sizes, respectively, of large, midsize, small and smaller.