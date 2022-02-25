2022 Cadillac XT6: Here's a cavernous Caddy in which you won't mind riding in back

It's amazing how the automotive landscape has changed since the 21st-century arrived -- not least at GM's luxury division!
Prior to the arrival of Escalade -- which debuted in 1999, just as the new millennium loomed -- if you were in the back of a cavernously roomy, wagon-like Cadillac, you were probably in a hearse. Not anymore. Cadillac for 2022 offers four wagon-esque vehicles with generous aft space -- and you don't have to be horizontal to be a rear passenger.
Included in Cadillac's 2022 list of SUVs are the still-viable Escalade and the "XT" family of Caddys -- XT4, XT5 and XT6.
It was XT6 with which we just spent a week -- a three-row luxury crossover that proves blue-collar origins can be sent to finishing school.
The 2022 XT6, like GM stable mates GMC Acadia and Buick Enclave, shares its basic platform with the Chevy Traverse. However, you'd need the observational skills of Sherlock Holmes to realize that Traverse and XT6 are related.
While Traverse, for example, rides a wheelbase that stretches 120.9 inches, XT6 rides a shorter, 112.7-inch wheelbase. And while Traverse, in its capacity as a widest-possible-appeal Chevy, seeks to please as many shoppers as it can with six trim levels, the Caddy limits itself to three: Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport, the first two available with front- or all-wheel drive, the Sport with all-wheel drive standard.
Motivationally speaking, Luxury gets a turbocharged, 235-hp four while the other two are powered by a direct-injection, 310-hp V-6. Regardless, a nine-speed automatic manages the proceedings.
We drove a Premium Luxury AWD, whose Chevy-shared greasy stuff was convincingly camouflaged in white-tie-and-tails haberdashery that shows understated elegance -- frill-free Caddy grille, lean flanks showing 20-inch wheels and a sculpted rump in which sharply drawn vertical taillights, in a clever nod to Caddy's storied past, provide just a hint of a "fin."
We liked it.
Inside, our highly optioned Premium Luxury looked every bit the upscale vehicle it aspires to be. In addition to such standard perks as panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, power-folding third row and heated seats and heated steering wheel, our car added such perks as a suede headliner, semi-aniline leather, GM's nifty "Rear Camera Mirror," upgraded Bose Performance Series audio, high-def surround-view camera . . . there's more, but you get the idea.
Providing a hushed cabin at-speed, XT6's blue-collar connection becomes evident only in its 3.6-liter V-6, whose naturally aspirated 310 hp is shared with Traverse. Happily, however, the also-shared nine-speed automatic does a fine job of managing that power, trading gears smoothly and readily downshifting on demand when the skinny pedal is pressed. Meanwhile, handling is of the confidence-inspiring, no-surprises variety rather than the viscerally exciting athletic variety.
Adding to the good vibes in our Premium Luxury was a quartet of drive modes, including Tour (which makes this guy a front-driver for better mpg), AWD, Sport (quicker throttle, steering response) and Off Road (but don't plan on doing any boulder crawling). We realized 17 mpg in just over 100 miles of mostly city driving.
Room is marvelous up front and quite accommodating in the middle row. The third row is doable for average-stature adults, but it takes some flexibility to get back there.
Our Premium Luxury AWD based at $56,190 but, by the time we added Platinum, Tech and Driver Assist packages, along with the rest of our $14,775 in options, we were looking at a bottom line of $70,965.