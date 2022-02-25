 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Cadillac XT6: Here's a cavernous Caddy in which you won't mind riding in back

2020 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury

Among XT6's standard safety features are Forward Collision Alert, Auto Emergency Braking, Front and Rear Park Assist, and Lane Change, Blind Zone and Rear Cross Traffic alerts.

It's amazing how the automotive landscape has changed since the 21st-century arrived -- not least at GM's luxury division!

Prior to the arrival of Escalade -- which debuted in 1999, just as the new millennium loomed -- if you were in the back of a cavernously roomy, wagon-like Cadillac, you were probably in a hearse. Not anymore. Cadillac for 2022 offers four wagon-esque vehicles with generous aft space -- and you don't have to be horizontal to be a rear passenger.

Included in Cadillac's 2022 list of SUVs are the still-viable Escalade and the "XT" family of Caddys -- XT4, XT5 and XT6.

It was XT6 with which we just spent a week -- a three-row luxury crossover that proves blue-collar origins can be sent to finishing school.

The 2022 XT6, like GM stable mates GMC Acadia and Buick Enclave, shares its basic platform with the Chevy Traverse. However, you'd need the observational skills of Sherlock Holmes to realize that Traverse and XT6 are related.

While Traverse, for example, rides a wheelbase that stretches 120.9 inches, XT6 rides a shorter, 112.7-inch wheelbase. And while Traverse, in its capacity as a widest-possible-appeal Chevy, seeks to please as many shoppers as it can with six trim levels, the Caddy limits itself to three: Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport, the first two available with front- or all-wheel drive, the Sport with all-wheel drive standard.

2020 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury

2020 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury

Motivationally speaking, Luxury gets a turbocharged, 235-hp four while the other two are powered by a direct-injection, 310-hp V-6. Regardless, a nine-speed automatic manages the proceedings.

We drove a Premium Luxury AWD, whose Chevy-shared greasy stuff was convincingly camouflaged in white-tie-and-tails haberdashery that shows understated elegance -- frill-free Caddy grille, lean flanks showing 20-inch wheels and a sculpted rump in which sharply drawn vertical taillights, in a clever nod to Caddy's storied past, provide just a hint of a "fin."

We liked it.

Inside, our highly optioned Premium Luxury looked every bit the upscale vehicle it aspires to be. In addition to such standard perks as panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, power-folding third row and heated seats and heated steering wheel, our car added such perks as a suede headliner, semi-aniline leather, GM's nifty "Rear Camera Mirror," upgraded Bose Performance Series audio, high-def surround-view camera . . . there's more, but you get the idea.

2021 Cadillac XT6

2021 Cadillac XT6

Providing a hushed cabin at-speed, XT6's blue-collar connection becomes evident only in its 3.6-liter V-6, whose naturally aspirated 310 hp is shared with Traverse. Happily, however, the also-shared nine-speed automatic does a fine job of managing that power, trading gears smoothly and readily downshifting on demand when the skinny pedal is pressed. Meanwhile, handling is of the confidence-inspiring, no-surprises variety rather than the viscerally exciting athletic variety.

Adding to the good vibes in our Premium Luxury was a quartet of drive modes, including Tour (which makes this guy a front-driver for better mpg), AWD, Sport (quicker throttle, steering response) and Off Road (but don't plan on doing any boulder crawling). We realized 17 mpg in just over 100 miles of mostly city driving.

Room is marvelous up front and quite accommodating in the middle row. The third row is doable for average-stature adults, but it takes some flexibility to get back there.

Our Premium Luxury AWD based at $56,190 but, by the time we added Platinum, Tech and Driver Assist packages, along with the rest of our $14,775 in options, we were looking at a bottom line of $70,965.

2022 Cadillac XT6

VEHICLE TYPE: Front- or all-wheel drive, 7- or 8-passenger, midsize luxury crossover

BASE PRICE: Luxury: $49,790; Premium Luxury: $54,190; Sport: $59,490 (for AWD, add $2,000 to Luxury and Premium Luxury; AWD is standard on Sport)

PRICE DRIVEN: $70,965; Premium Luxury AWD, based at $57,385, with $14,775 in options, including these major additions: $5,000 Platinum Pkg. (semi-aniline leather, suede headliner, performance suspension, more); $2,350 Tech Pkg. (Rear-Camera Mirror, Auto Park Assist, HD Surround Vision, more); $2,000 Night Vision; $1,300 Driver Assist Pkg. (adaptive cruise control, enhanced auto emergency braking, more); $1,000 Cadillac User Experience with Navigation & Bose 14-speaker audio; more

ENGINES: 2.0-liter turbo I-4; 3.6-liter V-6

HORSEPOWER: I-4: 235 hp; V-6: 310 hp

TORQUE: I-4: 258 lb.-ft.; V-6: 271 lb.-ft.

TRANSMISSION: Nine-speed automatic

EPA MPG: I-4 FWD: 21 city/27 hwy/23 combined; I-4 AWD: 21/26/23; V-6 FWD: 19/26/21; V-6 AWD: 18/25/21

WHEELBASE: 112.7 inches

LENGTH: 198.5 inches

BASE CURB WT.: FWD: 4,362 lbs. AWD: 4,565 lbs.

CARGO (behind 3rd/2nd/1st rows): 12.6 cu. ft./43.1 cu. ft./78.7 cu. ft.

TOWING MAX.: 4,000 lbs.

WHERE BUILT: Spring Hill, Tennessee

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

OK