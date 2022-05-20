2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV: Electric car (mostly) easy to put up with; it had harder time putting up with me

As my week with the new Chevy Bolt EUV was coming to a close, I sensed that this "Electric Utility Vehicle" was becoming skeptical about my custodial expertise when it comes to plug-in cars.
In Bolt's defense, I admit I seemed to be violating all the customary electric-car courtesy protocols: I ran the drive-battery down to near exhaustion, bringing the car perilously close to requiring the assistance of a truck with a hook, and, subsequently, I chose to recharge the car at a standard 120-volt household outlet, a process that, literally, was going to take days -- the electric-vehicle equivalent of harnessing an Indy car to a pair of draught horses.
I could almost hear Bolt grumbling, "Who IS this bozo?!!"
Alas, it was an awkward end to what had been a pleasant week. After all, this new Bolt EUV -- an SUV-esque version of Chevy's Bolt electric hatchback -- provides a pleasant and comfortable driving experience, more interior room than its hatchback counterpart, cooler exterior styling, a nearly 250-mile drive range and adequate acceleration for a front-drive, one-motor-only electric ute. We greeted 60 mph in a blink over 7 seconds.
That enthusiasm is courtesy of a single electric motor and a 65.0-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which together lay down 200 hp and 266 lb.-ft. of torque exclusively through the front wheels.
When it comes to fueling that performance, of course, the Bolt EUV has all the same issues as every other electric car. It's fine if you've got a Level 2 charger at home and can conveniently goose it up overnight to realize an EPA-rated full-charge range of 247 miles. If, on the other hand, you're on a road trip, you'll spend 30 minutes or so at a Level 3 public "fast charger" to get just 95 miles of additional range. And, of course, if someone beat you to that charger, you'll have to wait for that person to finish first. Go get a lemonade.
In our city/hwy drive, we started with a range of 208 miles, according to Bolt's gauge display. After driving 202.4 miles, the display indicated that 17 miles remained.
As I piled up those 202.4 miles -- quite pleasant for me -- Bolt began wringing its hands: when the mileage-remaining indicator got below 35, the previously green display turned orange with consternation; when the mileage-remaining indicator hit 21, the car was in a panic: "Charge vehicle soon" the display warned.
So, at 11 p.m. on a Saturday night, with just 17 miles remaining, I finally heeded Bolt's warnings and plugged the car into a standard 120-volt household outlet. Bolt let me know the folly of that decision: the gauge display (and I'm not kidding about this) indicated the car would be fully charged by 4:45 a.m. Wednesday -- almost 78 hours, and more than three days, later!
In other words, owners of this -- indeed, any -- electric car should install at home a Level 2 charger, which Chevy says can bring Bolt from nearly nothing to a full charge in about seven hours.
Beyond such routine electric-car foibles, the Bolt EUV, offered in trims of LT and Premier, is an easy-going companion. Front-seat room is good, rear-seat room is usable, the cargo bay can tote about 57 cubic-feet worth of stuff, the infotainment screen -- a 10.2-inch affair in our Premier -- is easy to navigate and the exterior styling is handsome. It's all good.
Also, among the options we had was GM's technological marvel Super Cruise, which allows the car on interstates to drive, brake, track the car ahead and even steer itself around curves with no driver input. I traveled 8 miles in Super Cruise -- eerie, but it worked as advertised.
All in all, this new Bolt EUV is a nifty little utility vehicle. Just be sure to get a Level 2 home charger -- oh, and, on road trips, pencil in long stops for "refueling."