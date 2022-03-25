2022 Chevrolet Equinox: Delayed a year, a handsomely refreshed Equinox arrives for 2022

The Chevy Equinox has recovered from COVID-19.
The current-generation Equinox, which debuted for the 2018 model year, was scheduled for a mid-cycle refresh in 2021. But, like so much affected by the pandemic, that makeover got pushed back a year.
Instituted for 2022, Equinox's refresh sees a host of changes, most of them good, one not so much. The good involves styling and appointments, the not-so-much concerns power.
Let's start with the positive.
Already a handsome crossover, Equinox for 2022 gets refreshed front and rear styling, including LED headlamps and daytime running lights, along with a sporty new grille whose dashing style appears to owe a debt of gratitude to the lost and lamented Chevy Camaro. Also new is a sporty RS model, which joins trims of LS, LT and Premier.
Every trim is available with either front- or all-wheel drive.
Although RS, alas, boasts no performance upgrades, it does show appealing eye-candy in the form of loads of black exterior trim -- grille, badging, 19-inch wheels -- and an ebony interior whose seats and wheel are offset by contrasting red stitching.
Inside and out, this little guy just looks great.
And -- fortunately, a cynic might say -- this 2022 Equinox won't go by so fast that you won't have time to admire it.
A victim of this mid-cycle refresh is Equinox's former engine upgrade: a 2.0-liter turbo four that made a lusty 252 hp and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. In 2022, every Equinox, regardless of trim or tractive talent, is motivated by a 1.5-liter blown four that generates 170 hp and 203 lb.-ft. of grunt.
On the road, that translates to leisurely acceleration. Our all-wheel drive RS strolled from 0-60 in about 9 seconds, that little engine wheezing and complaining in the process.
On the upside, the ride and handling are most pleasant while the standard six-speed automatic is a real smoothie, trading gears without drama. That gearbox gets argumentative only when the throttle is hammered. In that circumstance, the transmission resists downshifting until it's apparent the in-need-of-speed driver will settle for nothing less. (I guess Equinox, in its heart, is more concerned with mpg than get-up-and-go.)
In just over 100 miles of mixed city/hwy motoring, we realized 23 mpg in mostly urban driving.
Inside, room is fine up front in comfortable and supportive buckets. In back, room is absolutely fabulous -- better than you have a right to expect in this class, with loads of headroom and plenty of legroom behind a tall driver.
Equinox also can do a day's work, if asked, with a nearly 30 cubic-foot cargo bay that expands to a very functional 64 cubes with the 60/40-split rear seat folded.
Infotainment? Great. It's easy to use, particularly with the optional 8-inch screen with which our RS was equipped. The screen is logically displayed, access to menus -- audio, phone, navi, whatever -- is clearly provided, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are on hand, and a convenient knob is provided for audio volume.
Obviously, Chevy is dedicated to consistently improving and evolving Equinox. So, after introducing an all-new model in 2018, Chevy has upgraded it since with loads of active safety features, techier infotainment and, now, in 2022, a handsome styling enhancement. This may not be the fastest little crossover in town, but it is among the best looking and -- with its roomy cabin -- among the easiest to live with in the real world.
Oh, and speaking of constant evolution, look for an all-electric Equinox to be added to the lineup in 2024.