2022 Chevrolet Equinox: Delayed a year, a handsomely refreshed Equinox arrives for 2022

2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS

New for 2022 is the sporty RS trim (pictured), which boasts exterior touches done in black, including its 19-inch wheels, bowtie logos, badging, roof rails and grille.

The Chevy Equinox has recovered from COVID-19.

The current-generation Equinox, which debuted for the 2018 model year, was scheduled for a mid-cycle refresh in 2021. But, like so much affected by the pandemic, that makeover got pushed back a year.

Instituted for 2022, Equinox's refresh sees a host of changes, most of them good, one not so much. The good involves styling and appointments, the not-so-much concerns power.

Let's start with the positive.

Already a handsome crossover, Equinox for 2022 gets refreshed front and rear styling, including LED headlamps and daytime running lights, along with a sporty new grille whose dashing style appears to owe a debt of gratitude to the lost and lamented Chevy Camaro. Also new is a sporty RS model, which joins trims of LS, LT and Premier.

2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS

Every trim is available with either front- or all-wheel drive.

Although RS, alas, boasts no performance upgrades, it does show appealing eye-candy in the form of loads of black exterior trim -- grille, badging, 19-inch wheels -- and an ebony interior whose seats and wheel are offset by contrasting red stitching.

Inside and out, this little guy just looks great.

And -- fortunately, a cynic might say -- this 2022 Equinox won't go by so fast that you won't have time to admire it.

A victim of this mid-cycle refresh is Equinox's former engine upgrade: a 2.0-liter turbo four that made a lusty 252 hp and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. In 2022, every Equinox, regardless of trim or tractive talent, is motivated by a 1.5-liter blown four that generates 170 hp and 203 lb.-ft. of grunt.

On the road, that translates to leisurely acceleration. Our all-wheel drive RS strolled from 0-60 in about 9 seconds, that little engine wheezing and complaining in the process.

On the upside, the ride and handling are most pleasant while the standard six-speed automatic is a real smoothie, trading gears without drama. That gearbox gets argumentative only when the throttle is hammered. In that circumstance, the transmission resists downshifting until it's apparent the in-need-of-speed driver will settle for nothing less. (I guess Equinox, in its heart, is more concerned with mpg than get-up-and-go.)

In just over 100 miles of mixed city/hwy motoring, we realized 23 mpg in mostly urban driving.

2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS

Inside, room is fine up front in comfortable and supportive buckets. In back, room is absolutely fabulous -- better than you have a right to expect in this class, with loads of headroom and plenty of legroom behind a tall driver.

Equinox also can do a day's work, if asked, with a nearly 30 cubic-foot cargo bay that expands to a very functional 64 cubes with the 60/40-split rear seat folded.

Infotainment? Great. It's easy to use, particularly with the optional 8-inch screen with which our RS was equipped. The screen is logically displayed, access to menus -- audio, phone, navi, whatever -- is clearly provided, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are on hand, and a convenient knob is provided for audio volume.

Obviously, Chevy is dedicated to consistently improving and evolving Equinox. So, after introducing an all-new model in 2018, Chevy has upgraded it since with loads of active safety features, techier infotainment and, now, in 2022, a handsome styling enhancement. This may not be the fastest little crossover in town, but it is among the best looking and -- with its roomy cabin -- among the easiest to live with in the real world.

Oh, and speaking of constant evolution, look for an all-electric Equinox to be added to the lineup in 2024.

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

VEHICLE TYPE: Compact, front- or all-wheel drive, five-passenger crossover SUV

BASE PRICE: FWD: $26,995; AWD: $28,595

PRICE AS DRIVEN: $37,015; RS AWD, based at $32,895, with $1,580 Leather Pkg. (includes Bose Premium 7-speaker audio); $995 exterior paint upgrade; $895 Infotainment Pkg. (8-inch screen, heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto capability); $650 Advanced Safety Pkg. (adaptive cruise, HD Surround Vision)

ENGINES: Turbocharged 1.5-liter I-4

HORSEPOWER: 170 hp at 5600 rpm

TORQUE: 203 lb.-ft. at 4000 rpm

RECOMMENDED FUEL: Regular

TRANSMISSION: Six-speed automatic

EPA MPG: FWD: 26 city/31 hwy/28 combined; AWD: 25/30/27

WHEELBASE: 107.3 inches

OVERALL LENGTH: 183.1 inches

CARGO (seats up/folded): 29.9/63.9 cu. ft.

BASE CURB WEIGHT: FWD: 3,274 lbs.; AWD: 3,465 lbs.

TOWING MAX.: 1,500 lbs.

WHERE BUILT: Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada 

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

