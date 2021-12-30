2022 Chevrolet Silverado: This truck now offers two ways to get away from it all

Alas, as much as this roughneck strained at the leash to get out in the wilderness, we domesticated it with around-home chores -- a challenge to which it rose effortlessly as we lugged in the truck's bed a load of furniture and area-rug donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

On the road, the big guy rides, drives and handles like the brawny truck it is, but the interior at-speed is civilized. And, needless to say, the cabin of our crew-cab Trail Boss was roomy enough to host a tennis tournament.

During just over 100 miles, more on surface streets than interstate, we realized 14 mpg from the big eight-pack through its standard 10-speed automatic.

The 2022 Silverado 1500 is available in trims of Work Truck, Custom, LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, ZR2, LTZ and High Country. LT and up benefit from an all-new interior design.

That new cabin reveals an infotainment setup with a reconfigurable 12.3-inch gauge display and a 13.4-inch center-stack touch screen. Also, the system includes the always-appreciated knobs for radio volume and tuning.