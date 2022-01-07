2022 Ford Bronco 4-door: It's very much like a Wrangler, offering fans of that unique ride another choice

The iconic Jeep Wrangler has faced more upstart challengers than an aging gunfighter in a B-movie western. Among the most recent: Toyota's FJ Cruiser and Nissan's Xterra.
But both of those are history. Wrangler continues to thrive.
Ford, however, with its revived Bronco, has launched the most direct attack on Wrangler yet. The apples-to-apples comparisons are unavoidable: both are unapologetic off-roaders, both feature two- and four-door models, both offer soft-top and removable-hardtop versions, both boast removable doors, both ride body-on-frame truck platforms, and both have storied pasts.
Never before has a challenge to Wrangler been this targeted and this direct.
Introduced for 2021, Bronco in 2022 boasts no significant changes, although a high-performance Raptor version is said to be in the wings. For now, two new paint colors – Eruption Green and Hot Pepper Red Metallic – constitute the 2022 updates.
Available in trims of Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Badlands and Wildtrak, Bronco can be had with a 275-hp turbo four or a 315-hp twin-turbo V-6. The four mates to a seven-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic. The six gets the automatic.
We drove a four-door Black Diamond topped by Bronco's four-piece removable hardtop and powered by the blown four, managed in ours by the seven-speed manual.
We can confirm that Bronco draws way more attention than Wrangler, which is not surprising. Not only is its boxy, retro styling cool, but, for now, it remains a rare sight on urban streets. Wranglers, on the other hand, are so plentiful drivers will suffer repetitive-motion injury if they flash the "Wrangler Wave" to every other one they encounter.
From behind the wheel, Bronco is as brash, exuberant and blue-collar as its Jeep counterpart. Interior noise levels are high, the ride is stiff, the manual transmission's linkage feels like the truck transmission it is and handling is of the small-truck variety. Sure, its independent front suspension and rack-and-pinion steering provide more driver feedback than the stick-axle front suspension/recirculating-ball steering of the Jeep, but we didn't find it dramatically more civilized.
Bronco's manual transmission and 4WD transfer case telegraph serious capability. The t-case boasts settings of 2hi, 4hi, 4lo and 4auto, while the gearbox features a crawl gear for trail taming. Bronco also has a locking rear differential and Hill Descent Control – like off-road "cruise control."
Around town, Bronco is quick enough. Behind our turbo four, we greeted 60 mph in less than 7 seconds while realizing 19 mpg in 160 miles of mixed city/hwy driving.
Inside, the decor is appropriately understated and front-seat room is fine. The frameless windows, however, rattle when doors open and the power window and mirror buttons are awkwardly positioned on the forward vertical face of the center armrest – meaning the driver can't see them and must feel for them!
In back, head room is great, leg room is adequate and, happily, rear power-window switches are in front of the passengers on the rear vertical portion of the floor console.
Being an off-road enthusiast, I admire Bronco, which, like Wrangler, is fun, brash, outrageous and capable.
Is it more civilized in town than Wrangler? Nope.
Will it run trails with Wrangler? All day.
Will it steal the hearts of Wrangler fans? Not likely.
Will it gain its own legions of fans? Definitely.
Before Bronco, shoppers who wanted a Wrangler-like vehicle had one choice: Wrangler. Now there's an alternative. But those who want some real civility with their "Bronco" badge will want to check out Bronco Sport – a totally different vehicle.