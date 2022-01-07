2022 Ford Bronco 4-door: It's very much like a Wrangler, offering fans of that unique ride another choice

We can confirm that Bronco draws way more attention than Wrangler, which is not surprising. Not only is its boxy, retro styling cool, but, for now, it remains a rare sight on urban streets. Wranglers, on the other hand, are so plentiful drivers will suffer repetitive-motion injury if they flash the "Wrangler Wave" to every other one they encounter.

From behind the wheel, Bronco is as brash, exuberant and blue-collar as its Jeep counterpart. Interior noise levels are high, the ride is stiff, the manual transmission's linkage feels like the truck transmission it is and handling is of the small-truck variety. Sure, its independent front suspension and rack-and-pinion steering provide more driver feedback than the stick-axle front suspension/recirculating-ball steering of the Jeep, but we didn't find it dramatically more civilized.

Bronco's manual transmission and 4WD transfer case telegraph serious capability. The t-case boasts settings of 2hi, 4hi, 4lo and 4auto, while the gearbox features a crawl gear for trail taming. Bronco also has a locking rear differential and Hill Descent Control – like off-road "cruise control."

Around town, Bronco is quick enough. Behind our turbo four, we greeted 60 mph in less than 7 seconds while realizing 19 mpg in 160 miles of mixed city/hwy driving.