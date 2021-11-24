 Skip to main content
2022 Ford Maverick: It can do truck stuff, but it's also civilized enough to appeal to compact car buyers
2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid XLT

Originally a 1969-1977 compact car, Ford's Maverick nameplate has been resurrected in 2022 as a nifty little pickup that will appeal to car fans as well as compact-truck enthusiasts.

For the 2022 model year, the only passenger car made by the Ford Motor Co. is Mustang. Otherwise, FoMoCo -- purveyor par excellence of trucks, crossovers and SUVs -- is out of the car business.

Now, that may engender hand-wringing among long-standing Blue Oval fans. But, in 2022, those hidebound traditionalists can take heart: Ford has just introduced a new small "car;" it's just shaped like a truck.

All-new for 2022 is the Ford Maverick, a small pickup that, just like your typical 21st century small car, comes standard with four doors, seating for five, unibody construction and front-wheel drive. Oh, and to sweeten the deal, Ford has made it very affordable. The base price is $21,490, making it the brand's entry-level vehicle.

Sharing its basic platform with the Ford Escape and Bronco Sport crossovers, the small, crew-cab, four-door, five-seat Maverick stretches nearly a foot shorter than a Ford Ranger. It can be had with one of two powertrains. Standard is a gas-electric hybrid with a 2.5-liter I-4, electric motor, 94-kW lithium-ion battery pack and 191 total-system hp, all managed by a CVT automatic transmission. Optional is a 2.0-liter, EcoBoost I-4 turbo that lays down 250 hp through an eight-speed automatic. The hybrid is strictly front-drive while the blown four is compatible with front- or all-wheel drive.

We drove a hybrid in Maverick's toniest Lariat trim -- others include XL and XLT -- and found it carlike in the extreme: quiet, smooth and comfortable, with predictable steering, poised road manners, and a stable, very non-truckish confidence in hard corners.

2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid XLT

In other words, like a quality small car.

Adding to the good vibes was its fuel economy. While the EPA rates the Maverick hybrid at a lofty 37 mpg combined city/hwy, we did even better. A lot better. Our Maverick returned a remarkable 43 mpg in 175 miles of city/hwy motoring -- 65 in pure electric mode, meaning the Maverick hybrid happily shuts down the gas engine for fuel savings when its grunt isn't required for the motoring needs at hand. We greeted 60 mph in the mid-sevens -- no race car, to be sure, but certainly competitive in the small crossover and small-car segments.

Regarding truck capability, nobody who needs a truck for truck-y stuff is going to consider a Maverick, but fans of small, affordable, fuel-thrifty cars are going to find Maverick's truck talents a plus. In FWD hybrid form, this guy boasts payload muscle of 1,500 pounds and a towing talent of a ton. (It's two tons in a tow-packaged Maverick with the turbo four.) Don't try that in your compact sedan. Also, the rear-seat cushion flips up for vertical interior hauling space.

Speaking of inside, room is fine up front, and head room is marvelous in back. A rear-seat perched six-footer looking for knee room behind a six-foot driver, however, is going to get his heart broken.

2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid XLT

Cabin decor in our Lariat displayed lots of hard plastic -- no surprise at this price point -- but the interior's color accents on dash, doors and floor console were classy while the exposed bolt heads on the door armrest provided a cool, tough-guy look. Also, the very clever door-pulls show a grab-handle that is not horizontally solid, which not only provides more ways to grab it but also allows the door pocket below to accommodate a tall water bottle. Very nice.

Infotainment? Easy. Our truck's system, sans satellite radio or navigation, was the soul simplicity, made even easier with knobs for volume and tuning. And the dual-zone climate control was an unexpected plus.

Exterior styling is of the small-truck variety, with a neat nod to the Bronco Sport via Maverick's similar headlights.

With Maverick, Ford has managed to create a small truck that has some real truck capability but, at the same time, no real downside to fans of four-door compact cars.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.

2022 Ford Maverick

VEHICLE TYPE: Four-door, five-passenger, front- or AWD, compact, crew cab pickup

BASE PRICE: XL: $21,490; XLT: $23,775; Lariat: $26,985

PRICE AS DRIVEN: $29,340; a Lariat FWD with standard 2.5L hybrid powertrain and $2,355 in total options, including exterior paint upgrade, floor liners, moon roof, Ford Co-Pilot 360 and spray-in bedliner

ENGINES: 2.5L I-4 with hybrid assist of electric motor and lithium-ion battery pack; 2.0L turbocharged EcoBoost I-4

HORSEPOWER: 2.5L hybrid (total system): 191 hp; 2.0L turbo: 250 hp

TORQUE: 2.5L hybrid: 155 lb.-ft.; 2.0L turbo: 277 lb.-ft.

RECOMMENDED FUEL: Regular (both engines)

TRANSMISSION: 2.5L hybrid: CVT automatic; 2.0L turbo: eight-speed automatic

EPA MPG: 2.5L hybrid: 42 city/33 hwy/37 combined: 2.0L turbo FWD: 23/30/26; 2.0L turbo AWD: 22/29/25

WHEELBASE: 121.1 inches

LENGTH: 199.7 inches

CARGO BOX LENGTH: 54.4 inches

SUSPENSION: Fully independent

BASE CURB WEIGHTS: 2.5L hybrid: 3,674 lbs.; 2.0L turbo FWD: 3,563 lbs.; 2.0L turbo AWD: 3,731 lbs.

TOW MAX.: 2.5L hybrid: 2,000 lbs.; 2.0L turbo (with optional 4K tow pkg.): 4,000 lbs.

WHERE BUILT: Hermosillo, Mexico

Dan Wiese is a freelance automotive writer. He is a regular contributor for Brand Ave. Studios and to AAA Midwest Traveler magazine's online Web Bonus.

