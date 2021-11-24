2022 Ford Maverick: It can do truck stuff, but it's also civilized enough to appeal to compact car buyers

In other words, like a quality small car.

Adding to the good vibes was its fuel economy. While the EPA rates the Maverick hybrid at a lofty 37 mpg combined city/hwy, we did even better. A lot better. Our Maverick returned a remarkable 43 mpg in 175 miles of city/hwy motoring -- 65 in pure electric mode, meaning the Maverick hybrid happily shuts down the gas engine for fuel savings when its grunt isn't required for the motoring needs at hand. We greeted 60 mph in the mid-sevens -- no race car, to be sure, but certainly competitive in the small crossover and small-car segments.

Regarding truck capability, nobody who needs a truck for truck-y stuff is going to consider a Maverick, but fans of small, affordable, fuel-thrifty cars are going to find Maverick's truck talents a plus. In FWD hybrid form, this guy boasts payload muscle of 1,500 pounds and a towing talent of a ton. (It's two tons in a tow-packaged Maverick with the turbo four.) Don't try that in your compact sedan. Also, the rear-seat cushion flips up for vertical interior hauling space.

Speaking of inside, room is fine up front, and head room is marvelous in back. A rear-seat perched six-footer looking for knee room behind a six-foot driver, however, is going to get his heart broken.