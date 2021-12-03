2022 Genesis GV70: Related to G70 sedan, new SUV proves utility can be handsome and sporty

We drove a GV70 3.5T loaded with its two primary options: the Sport Advanced package and the Sport Prestige package. Among the former's perks are Nappa Leather, heated steering wheel and 16-speaker Lexicon Premium Audio. The latter adds, among other things, 21-inch five-spoke alloy wheels on the outside and, on the inside, three-zone climate control, suede seat inserts, heated second-row seats and carbon-fiber interior trim.

We even had a massage function on our hugely bolstered sport buckets -- a feature I once inadvertently engaged. That resulted in a totally unexpected body massage, which had me murmuring, "Ohhhhh, GV70, I hardly know you!"

Yeah, our cabin, while space-age looking in its layout, was sybaritic in its appointments. It also provided fine front-seat room. Rear head room, meanwhile, even under our full-length sunroof, was great. Aft leg room, though, benefits from the kindness of front passengers willing to scoot up a tad.