2022 Genesis GV70: Related to G70 sedan, new SUV proves utility can be handsome and sporty

In the beginning was the G70.
. . . Oh, wait. Somebody else already used that "In the beginning . . ." line writing about Genesis.
Lemme put it another way:
All new for 2022 is the GV70, a compact-luxury crossover SUV based on the athletically tailored Genesis G70 sedan. In other words, GV70 has got good genes.
Sharing the sedan's basic platform and suspension architecture, the GV70 SUV tunes the suspenders a tad for utility competence while stretching the platform's sedan wheelbase by 1.6 inches. That results not only in a 113.2-inch wheelbase for the GV, but also helps provide the requisite SUV cargo room -- in this case, nearly 57 cubic feet with the rear seats folded.
GV70 is offered in two models -- 2.5T and 3.5T -- distinguished primarily by their engines. The 2.5T is motivated by a 300-hp turbo four while 3.5T trades up to a 375-hp twin-turbo V-6. Either way, all-wheel drive is standard and an eight-speed automatic manages the proceedings.
From a styling standpoint, GV70 looks awfully happy to be the utility version of the Genesis 70 siblings. Its big grin of a grille -- which, in our view, this crossover wears better than the sedan -- is merely the opening salvo in handsome haberdashery that includes the bold Genesis winged badge on GV70's nose, edgy, horizontally split headlamps, a character-lined flank below an arching roofline and, out back, twin coffee can-sized exhaust tips below split taillights that nicely mimic the headlights. Beautiful.
We drove a GV70 3.5T loaded with its two primary options: the Sport Advanced package and the Sport Prestige package. Among the former's perks are Nappa Leather, heated steering wheel and 16-speaker Lexicon Premium Audio. The latter adds, among other things, 21-inch five-spoke alloy wheels on the outside and, on the inside, three-zone climate control, suede seat inserts, heated second-row seats and carbon-fiber interior trim.
We even had a massage function on our hugely bolstered sport buckets -- a feature I once inadvertently engaged. That resulted in a totally unexpected body massage, which had me murmuring, "Ohhhhh, GV70, I hardly know you!"
Yeah, our cabin, while space-age looking in its layout, was sybaritic in its appointments. It also provided fine front-seat room. Rear head room, meanwhile, even under our full-length sunroof, was great. Aft leg room, though, benefits from the kindness of front passengers willing to scoot up a tad.
GV70's infotainment setup is techy and not the most intuitive. The display, which is tacked atop the center dash, is a touch screen, but you need a selfie stick to reach it. We wound up manipulating the system with the provided floor-console knob/button, which requires a bit of a learning curve. It all works well enough, though, once you get the hang of it. Helpful, in view of the knobless radio, are thumb-roller barrels for audio volume -- one on the steering wheel, one on the floor console.
On the road, GV70 in 3.5T trim rides, drives and handles like the premium vehicle it is. The cabin is quiet and plush in relaxed cruising, but this guy turns into a tiger under an aggressive right foot, particularly when in Sport Plus drive mode. At that point, the formerly silky eight-speed automatic begins to telegraph its shifts to the driver, the blown six's turbos spool up quickly and the engine snarls in enthusiastic response.
We greeted 60 mph in 5 seconds while realizing 18 mpg in 120 miles of mostly, though not exclusively, city driving.
The all-new Genesis GV70 is a marvelous combination of luxury and athletics, and represents another compelling option for buyers shopping the likes of the BMW X3, Lexus RX350 and Audi Q5.
And, with a starting price of $42,045, it's also attractively priced by segment standards.