2022 GMC Terrain AT4: New 'off-road' trim level is happier on-road, but it does look good

The AT4 "off-road" version of GMC's Terrain is the automotive equivalent of a gentleman farmer: tougher than its more citified counterparts, perhaps, but no threat to real country bushwhackers like Jeep's Wrangler or Ford's Bronco -- or, indeed, the AT4 version of GMC's own Canyon pickup.
New for 2022, AT4 joins Terrain trims of SLE, SLT and Denali. The old base-model SL trim has been dropped.
When applied to Terrain, the AT4 package, save a front skid plate and beefy Goodyear Wrangler tires, is eye-candy -- unique 17-inch black wheels, black trim around the wheel wells and on the rocker panels, and black lower bumpers.
Like every 2022 Terrain, AT4 also shows new front and rear styling.
Inside, the tough-guy image continues with AT4's cabin decor -- all black, save contrasting red stitching and matrix-like trim on doors and dash.
Folks who'd hoped AT4 might resurrect Terrain's former upgrade engine -- a 252-hp turbo four that was dropped after 2020 -- are going to get their hearts broken. Like all 2022 Terrains, AT4 is powered by a 1.5-liter, 170-hp turbo four managed by a nine-speed automatic.
While all-wheel drive is optional on SLE and SLT, both of which come standard with front-wheel drive, four-corner traction is standard on Denali and, of course, AT4.
That AWD system in AT4 includes several drive modes: 2WD for best fuel economy, AWD for four-corner traction, an Off Road mode for tailored-to-the-task stability control and throttle response; and a Tow/haul mode. Hill Descent Control -- off-road cruise control -- is here, too.
On the road, the cabin is mainly quiet though a bit of road noise is evident from AT4's knobby 17-inch tires. Meanwhile, handling is sure but acceleration, alas, is modest. That little blown four-banger, when provoked, really has its hands full hauling this nearly 3,700-pound AT4 to 60 mph, a trip that took nearly 10 seconds.
In 160 miles on surface streets and interstates in town, we registered 28 mpg.
Regarding transmission operation, Terrain intriguingly offers a row of controls at the base of the center stack: buttons for Park and Neutral and pull tabs for Drive and Reverse. And the placement of the manual-shift switch seems whacky at first -- distant from the driver on the center stack's lower far right near the front-passenger's left knee! That locale makes more sense, though, when you figure Terrain drivers will use that manual mode only when AT4 is in off-road situations -- likely a rare occurrence for Terrain, even in AT4 trim.
Infotainment is sensible in typical GM fashion. The radio has volume and tuning knobs, the touch screen is intuitive, and the center stack boasts lots of redundant hard buttons for fans of old-school controls.
Also worth noting are the steering-wheel buttons for cruise control and for manipulation of the gauge pod's reconfigurable screen. In each case, they're raised out of a rubber-like pad that offers a genuinely pleasant tactile sensation.
Room is fine up front and surprisingly accommodating in back, and Terrain offers plenty of storage nooks and crannies.
The new styling, worn by all 2022 Terrains, includes redrawn headlights and taillights and a revised front-end.
The facelifted 2022 Terrain isn't the fastest little crossover in town -- those with a need for speed will want to examine peppier entries like the 184-hp Volkswagen Tiguan or, better yet, the turbocharged, 227-hp Mazda CX-5 -- but it is, indeed, handsome to behold and handy in everyday living.
Terrain starts at a doable 29 grand for an SLE front-driver, but buyers who demand more will find the price ratchets up accordingly. Our options-rich AT4 topped out within shouting distance of 40 grand.