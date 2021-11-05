2022 Honda Civic sedan: For the car's long-time fans, the 11th-generation sedan is playing your song

The styling of the 2022 Honda Civic sedan reminded me -- of all things -- of an early Beatles tune. No kidding.

Sort of like the lyrics of "Things We Said Today," the look of the new Civic seems futuristic and -- at the same time -- retro! To illustrate, here's what Paul McCartney said in an interview about the words of that 1964 tune: "The song projects itself into the future, and then is nostalgic about the moment we're living in now."

Nifty trick.

The styling of the new Civic, I think, sort of does the same thing. The blunt, RoboCop-ish nose -- a major departure from the sharp, angular face of its predecessor -- seems to my eye like a 1980's take on how 21st-century automotive styling might evolve. Then Civic dons that look for 2022, making its 21st-century facial expression seem appealingly retro.

And, after all, it's styling that really differentiates this 2022 model from its 10th-generation, 2016-2021 predecessor -- a differentiation that continues in this 11th generation Civic's smoothly lined profile.